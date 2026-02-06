Supply Chain Safety: Western Powers Race for Domestic Mineral Sovereignty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – Think of the global supply chain as a game of musical chairs where the music just stopped. Western governments are currently mobilizing massive capital to fix a decade of neglect, especially after China’s 2025 export freeze on defense-essential metals like tungsten and tellurium[1]. This isn't just about pricing; it's about national security. For the undervalued players in this space, the 30% copper supply shortfall projected for 2035[1] represents a pivotal moment. Companies like GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Hercules Metals (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF), Meridian Mining (TSX: MNO) (OTCQX: MRRDF), Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF), and Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) are now at the center of a rush for district-scale potential in stable, Tier-1 jurisdictions.

The math behind this shift is hard to ignore. S&P Global recently confirmed a 10-million-tonne copper supply gap by 2040[2], fueled by the twin engines of AI infrastructure and defense spending. To plug the hole, the United States signed 11 new critical minerals frameworks in February 2026[3], effectively prioritizing secure, domestic supply chains over the lowest bidder. This structural evolution creates a massive window for porphyry-driven systems in safe havens[3]. As institutional capital seeks a scalable hedge against inflation and scarcity, the "Goldilocks" zone for discovery is officially open.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at its Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia. The company's 2025 surface exploration program identified a previously undocumented tungsten zone at the Vines Lake showing, where assays returned up to 6,550 parts per million tungsten. These results validate historical tungsten data at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while expanding the known footprint across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones spanning approximately 1.3 kilometers of strike length.

“These results represent a meaningful step forward in defining Magno as a large, zoned, intrusion-related mineral system,” said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. “The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies reinforces our interpretation of a porphyry-driven system at depth. The emerging geological and metal zonation patterns share important similarities with Coeur Mining’s Silvertip district, while Magno’s broader critical-metal footprint highlights the potential for a multi-commodity discovery with district-scale upside.”

The tungsten discovery comes at a strategically important time for Western economies. China implemented strict export controls on tungsten throughout 2025, and the country controls over 80% of global tungsten supply. The metal possesses the highest melting point of any element, making it essential for cutting tools, defense applications including ammunition and armor, semiconductor manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. These export restrictions have elevated tungsten to critical mineral status across North America and Europe.

The 2025 program at Magno successfully verified historical showings while discovering tungsten at Vines Lake where previous sampling had not documented the metal. Results from 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne alongside lead values exceeding 20% and zinc reaching 3.8% at the Magno and D-Zone carbonate replacement occurrences. Forty-five samples returned over 100 grams per tonne silver. The discovery of indium adds another strategic dimension, with values up to 334 parts per million. Indium is used in electronics and renewable energy technologies.

GoldHaven has also completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil. Nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters tested priority targets and discovered bornite, which suggests potential for a substantial gold-copper system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186.16 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously and assay results pending from Copeçal. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Hercules Metals (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) intersected significant copper mineralization at its Leviathan porphyry system in Idaho, reporting 420 metres grading 0.60% copper and 6 g/t silver including 113 metres of 1.38% copper and 14 g/t silver. The northern cluster of drill holes terminated in increasing grades at depth, linked to a newly identified magnetotelluric anomaly that represents a potential northeast expansion target.

"HER-25-17 showed an increase in both copper and molybdenum grades upon entering what is now revealed to be a large MT conductor at depth, supporting the potential for expansion into new and previously untested zones of concealed copper mineralization," said Dillon Hume, Vice President Exploration of Hercules Metals. "These latest results demonstrate continued expansion of the high-grade hypogene enrichment at Leviathan, while highlighting the broader potential for additional porphyry centers across the Hercules land package."

The company has signed a 2026 drill contract with Dorado Drilling USA and plans to initiate an order-of-magnitude study ahead of commencing an initial maiden resource estimate. Phase II magnetotelluric surveys delineated five discrete high-conductivity centers within the broader anomaly for testing during the 2026 drill season.

Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) filed a NI 43-101 technical report outlining an initial mineral resource estimate for its MPD copper-gold project in British Columbia, reporting 82.9 million tonnes of indicated resources grading 0.39% copper equivalent containing 519 million pounds of copper and 0.39 million ounces of gold. The estimate encompasses seven deposits including West, Adit, South, Gate, Ketchan, Man and Dillard zones.

The company's inferred mineral resources total 356.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper equivalent for 1.889 billion pounds of copper and 1.28 million ounces of gold at a 0.2% copper equivalent cut-off grade. All deposits remain open for expansion within and beyond the resource pit shells in multiple directions and at depth, with Kodiak Copper planning resource growth drilling and new target testing throughout 2026.

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) reported a new high-grade copper-gold intercept from its Phase 3 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit in Québec. Hole 1274-17-269W6 returned 12.83% CuEq (6.15% Cu, 7.93 g/t Au) over 5 meters, within 3.59% CuEq over 19 meters starting at 913 meters depth, confirming world-class grade continuity across the high-grade zone within the Western Plunge.

"These Phase 3 results provide confirmation of the strength, continuity, and scale of the high-grade Western Down-Plunge extension at B26," said Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals. "The consistency of these intercepts continues to exceed expectations and further reinforces our confidence in the significant growth potential of this highly valuable zone. With strong momentum now established, our Phase 4 drill program is underway and fully focused on this priority area as a driver of value creation."

The Phase 3 drill program completed 24,544 meters across 40 drill holes, successfully extending the mineralized system by an additional 250 meters down plunge at depth. Abitibi Metals currently holds a 50% interest in the B26 Project and retains the option to earn an additional 30% interest from SOQUEM Inc., with two drill rigs currently active and a third scheduled to come online in February for a targeted 40,000-meter drill campaign.

