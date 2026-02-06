CPNG ALERT: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Suit Over Massive Account Breach and Infiltration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman reminds investors in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) regarding the February 17, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Investors who purchased Coupang (CPNG) securities between May 7, 2025, and December 16, 2025, and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact the firm.

[CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CPNG LOSSES]

The firm is investigating the lawsuit’s claims that Coupang misled investors by touting “proactive security” and “administrative safeguards” while allegedly failing to detect a massive data breach for nearly six months. The breach, which impacted 33.7 million accounts, was reportedly carried out by a former employee using authentication keys that remained valid long after their departure. This alleged failure has led to a $1.2 billion compensation plan and a CEO resignation, wiping out over $8 billion in market value.

“We are investigating why Coupang's threat visibility allegedly failed to detect a former employee’s longtime access to sensitive customer data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the claims in the pending litigation.

DEEP DIVE ANALYIS: Visit Hagens Berman’s dedicated CPNG case page: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/coupang, or view our latest video summary of the allegations: youtu.be/jBOcNVx13T8

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Securities Class Action: Undetected Infiltration & The $1 Billion Compensation Liability

The complaint centers on the following alleged failures in Coupang’s cybersecurity and disclosure protocols.

Deficient Cybersecurity Procedures : The lawsuit alleges Coupang misrepresented and failed to disclose that it did not maintain adequate cybersecurity procedures and practices to protect against internal and external security breaches. Consequently, there was a significant risk that Coupang Corp.’s internal systems would be infiltrated by nefarious actors, exposing customers’ sensitive information.



: The lawsuit alleges Coupang misrepresented and failed to disclose that it did not maintain adequate cybersecurity procedures and practices to protect against internal and external security breaches. Consequently, there was a significant risk that Coupang Corp.’s internal systems would be infiltrated by nefarious actors, exposing customers’ sensitive information. Concealment that Cybersecurity Risk Materialized : The lawsuit alleges that Coupang omitted to disclose that the risk of a security breach in Coupang Corp.’s internal systems had already materialized in June 2025, thereby increasing the likelihood that Coupang would be subjected to increased regulatory scrutiny, and its business would be adversely affected.



: The lawsuit alleges that Coupang omitted to disclose that the risk of a security breach in Coupang Corp.’s internal systems had already materialized in June 2025, thereby increasing the likelihood that Coupang would be subjected to increased regulatory scrutiny, and its business would be adversely affected. Delayed Detection of Infiltration : On Nov. 29, 2025, Coupang disclosed that its internal systems were infiltrated by a nefarious actor, resulting in “unauthorized personal data access” involving “about 33.7 million” customer accounts in Korea. Coupang Corp. further explained that “it is believed that unauthorized access to personal information began on June 24, 2025, via overseas servers.”



: On Nov. 29, 2025, Coupang disclosed that its internal systems were infiltrated by a nefarious actor, resulting in “unauthorized personal data access” involving “about 33.7 million” customer accounts in Korea. Coupang Corp. further explained that “it is believed that unauthorized access to personal information began on June 24, 2025, via overseas servers.” C-Suite Fallout: On Dec. 10, 2025, Coupang announced that its CEO Park Dae-joon, had resigned “in connection with the recent personal information leak incident,” and that Coupang appointed its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Harold Rogers, as Coupang Corp.’s interim CEO.



On Dec. 10, 2025, Coupang announced that its CEO Park Dae-joon, had resigned “in connection with the recent personal information leak incident,” and that Coupang appointed its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Harold Rogers, as Coupang Corp.’s interim CEO. Regulatory Scrutiny: On Dec. 16, 2025, Coupang acknowledging that on Nov. 18, 2025, it “became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to customer accounts,” and that “a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts[.]” Coupang also informed investors that “Korean regulators have initiated investigations with which Coupang is fully cooperating.”



Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is advising investors who purchased CPNG shares during the Class Period (May 7, 2025 – Dec. 16, 2025) and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 17, 2026.

TO SUBMIT YOUR COUPANG (CPNG) INVESTMENT LOSSES NOW, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Coupang case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Coupang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CPNG@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.