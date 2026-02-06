MERRELL EXPANDS SKYRUNNER WORLD SERIES PARTNERSHIP WITH A US NATIONAL SERIES, AND LAUNCH OF THE AGILITY PEAK 6

Rockford, Michigan, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merrell, the world’s leading hiking and outdoor footwear brand, launched today its all-new Agility Peak 6 and announced the new Merrell U.S. Skyrunner National Series. As the brand marks 45 years on the trail, the new national series circuit, expanded world series partnership, and latest innovative trail shoe reinforce Merrell’s deep commitment to performance trail running and advancing the sport at its highest levels.

Merrell’s long-standing sponsorship of the Skyrunner World Series has always underscored the brand’s work enabling people to push themselves to the limits of human performance. To address the gap in Skyrunning opportunities and connect with the large and passionate trail running community within the U.S., Merrell’s 2026 recommitment includes the addition of a U.S. race in the Olympic Peninsula of Washington, and the launch of a brand new four-race U.S. Skyrunner National Series.

“Skyrunning represents the pinnacle expression of performance trail running,” said Richard McLeod, Chief Marketing Officer at Merrell. “This expanded partnership and launch of a series tailored to the U.S. trail community underscores our commitment to supporting the sport at its highest level, while sharpening our focus on building product that meets the demands of elite runners tackling technical mountain terrain.”

As part of the renewed partnership, Merrell will continue to serve as global title sponsor of the Merrell Skyrunner World Series, the premier circuit for technical, elevation-driven mountain running that consists of 19 Skyraces—including a new race located in the U.S.—taking place in locations across the world. The inaugural U.S. Skyrunner National Series will consist of four U.S.-based races, with the Washington-based Beast of Big Creek serving as both a National and Global series stop. This global series expansion and addition of a U.S.-based race series allows Merrell to expand access to elite skyrunning in the brand’s largest market.

Coinciding with this renewed commitment to the world’s largest Skyrunning race series, Merrell is introducing their newest trail running offering, the Agility Peak 6, the design of which was informed by extensive athlete and consumer feedback. Designed as a max-cushion trail runner built for all distances, the Agility Peak 6 delivers a smooth, responsive ride that helps runners stay confident and connected on technical terrain. Merrell refined the franchise’s signature comfort while enhancing stability and traction to meet the expectations of performance-focused trail runners.

At the core of the shoe is an updated FloatPro™ foam midsole, offering more resilient cushioning and smoother transitions over long miles, paired for the first time with full-length FLEXconnect® technology for adaptive stability on uneven ground. Underfoot, a Vibram® Megagrip outsole with 5 mm traction lugs delivers reliable grip across wet, loose, and technical surfaces.

The upper has been completely redesigned for a more secure, locked-in fit, featuring an ultra-breathable engineered mesh, reinforced toe protection, and a gusseted tongue to help keep debris out, allowing runners to stay focused and in control on difficult terrain.

“We built the Agility Peak 6 with every need of today’s trail runners in mind.” said Noreen Naroo-Pucci, Chief Product Officer at Merrell. “Each thoughtful update delivers grip, cushion, and control in a single platform built to go longer and push harder. It’s the most capable trail runner we’ve ever made.”

With performance trail running continuing to grow globally, the Agility Peak 6 represents Merrell’s latest investment in the sport, while the expanded Skyrunner World Series partnership and U.S. National Series introduction underscore the brand’s commitment to competing—and leading—at the highest level of trail running.

The Agility Peak 6 and Agility Peak 6 GORE-TEX are available February 6 for $150 and $190, respectively, at Merrell.com and select retailers worldwide.

###

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to explore the outdoors confidently. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's, and uniform footwear and apparel.

Contact Info



Taylor Baumgardner

taylor.baumgardner@wwwinc.com

+1 616-206-8300