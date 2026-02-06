Elevator and Escalator Market to Reach US$ 181.27 Billion by 2033 | Smart, Energy-Efficient Vertical Transportation Systems Drive Global Demand | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elevator and escalator market was valued at US$ 94.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 181.27 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2025 to 2033.

The elevator and escalator industry is witnessing robust growth, propelled by surging urbanization and the continuous growth of high-rise developments. Product types primarily revolve around traction and hydraulic elevators, alongside moving walkways for specialized transit. Escalators also remain a staple in large, multi-floor establishments such as shopping malls, airports, and convention centers. Applications extend from residential and commercial buildings to hospitality and public infrastructure, while advanced technologies like destination control systems, AI-driven maintenance platforms, and sensor-based safety features are increasingly standard. End users include property developers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and transportation hubs that demand efficient people-moving solutions.

Rising Mall and Mixed-Use Developments Boost Escalator Demand Worldwide

High-rise structures are multiplying in prominent cities, pushing unprecedented demand for faster, smarter, and more energy-efficient lifts. With major projects in places like Dubai, Shanghai, and New York regularly topping 200 meters, builders depend on advanced elevator models that reduce waiting times. Parallel to this, the global proliferation of malls and shopping complexes has expanded escalator installations. Shoppers in the elevator and escalator market expect smooth, multi-level access, compelling infrastructure planners to integrate numerous escalator banks. Global spending on commercial buildings valued in the trillions of dollars annually continues to grow, further spurring new elevator and escalator orders. These installations are no longer optional but vital mobility arteries for both employees and visitors.

High-Rise Office Boom Fuels Growth in the Elevator and Escalator Market

The phenomenon of corporate skyscraper clusters is reshaping urban skylines and driving elevator requirements to new heights. In 2023, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat observed 145 newly completed towers exceeding 200 meters worldwide. Consistent with this change, Dubai alone recorded 26 office structures over 150 meters in the last ten months, each outfitted with advanced multi-cabin elevator systems. Modern designs in the elevator and escalator market emphasize panoramic glass exteriors, illustrated by a recently completed Tokyo high-rise that features 12 transparent-walled lift shafts to enhance the occupant experience. Also, in Manhattan, a newly erected financial headquarters houses 18 high-speed elevators designed to travel 100 floors in under 50 seconds. Singapore’s business district saw the introduction of eight corporate towers under a single development framework, each installing regenerative braking lifts to decrease energy consumption.

Such intense vertical expansion is accompanied by heightened tenant expectations and regulatory demands in the elevator and escalator market. Architects are collaborating with top elevator manufacturers to exceed standard safety benchmarks, and Schindler reported installing 14 double-deck units in a chemical conglomerate’s new headquarters in Shanghai this year. This close collaboration ensures that occupant experience aligns with modern sustainability goals, as evidenced by a London-based investment firm commissioning six solar-powered lifts in its state-of-the-art building. These recent projects signal that high-rise construction isn’t merely about building tall; it’s about integrating dynamic technologies for seamless vertical travel. City planners also see these skyscraper clusters as economic catalysts, with Hong Kong unveiling five multi-building developments set to accommodate more than 60 specialized lifts with AI-based queuing systems. Collectively, these figures confirm how rapidly the corporate world’s push toward towering structures fuels an escalating demand for sophisticated elevators, reshaping the construction and real estate landscape on a global scale.

Sustainable Building Codes Accelerate Demand for Energy-Efficient Escalators

Escalators reportedly command more than 60% share among product types in the elevator and escalator market because they serve as high-capacity transit solutions in places with heavy foot traffic, such as metro stations, airports, and commercial complexes. One key factor behind this dominance is their continuous movement technology, which simplifies crowd flow and reduces waiting times. In recent years, industry data has emphasized several important trends. Growing urban centers witness higher daily ridership on escalators than on comparable vertical transport systems. Multiple metropolitan authorities worldwide have adopted contactless sensors in new escalator models to respond to heightened safety requirements. Advanced energy-saving modes in escalator designs are being enforced more frequently, boosted by sustainable building codes in more than ten major global cities. The integration of IoT-based monitoring for predictive maintenance has soared, leading to more reliable long-term operation. These factors collectively strengthen escalators’ foothold in the elevator and escalator market.

High-Rise Construction Boom Drives Vertical Transportation Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific stands as the largest contributor to the elevator and escalator market, controlling more than 61% of global demand, largely due to rapid urbanization and continuous infrastructure development. Urban centers throughout China, India, Southeast Asia, and other key regions have witnessed the construction of more than 600 new commercial skyscrapers towering above 150 meters, with many more planned. Meanwhile, more than 3,000 mid-rise buildings of 30 floors or more have been completed in Southeast Asia alone over the last five years, reflecting a massive uptick in high-rise developments. This surge in tall structures naturally drives the demand for advanced vertical transportation, as evidenced by the region’s 100 ongoing mass transit expansions that integrate escalators in rail or metro stations. Also, a single mega project in India aims to add more than 100 high-rise towers in the coming decade, showcasing the intensity of large-scale construction efforts. In 2022, around 400 codes and standards revisions across the Asia Pacific specifically handled energy-saving features and safety regulations for lifts and escalators.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Escalators Passenger Elevators Freight Elevators Dumbwaiters Others

Elevators Step-Type Escalators Moving Walkways Outdoor Escalators



By Service

New Installation

Maintenance & Repair

Modernization

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Technology

Traction

Machine-Room-Less

Hydraulic

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Distributors/Dealers

Online Sales

Service Providers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

