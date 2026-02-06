Healthcare IT Investments, Top Healthcare IT Companies Revenue & Market Position, Digital Health, Spending Trends and Strategic Transformations

Ottawa, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, healthcare IT investments have surged over the last few years, reflecting an increasing focus on digital transformation. From record funding for digital health technologies to expanding IT budgets for healthcare providers, the sector is evolving rapidly. However, recent funding dips reflect macroeconomic conditions rather than a lack of interest in digital healthcare solutions. This article explores the key investment trends, financial figures, and technological innovations transforming healthcare delivery globally.

Key Investment Trends in Healthcare IT

The digital health landscape has witnessed fluctuating funding trends, with a notable increase in 2021 followed by a decline in 2022 and 2023, reflecting broader economic conditions.

1. Global Digital Health Investment Trends

2019 : $17.9B

2021 : $52.7B (record high)

2022 : $25.5B

: $25.5B 2023: $13.2B

Key Insight:

Digital health investment reached a peak in 2021, driven by strategic interest in telehealth, digital therapeutics, and health analytics. However, the decline in funding over the next two years mirrors broader economic challenges, signaling a natural market correction rather than a lack of innovation or interest.





2. Healthcare IT Spending by Providers

A significant portion of healthcare budgets has been allocated to IT infrastructure, reflecting the shift toward digital transformation in the industry.

75% of healthcare providers increased their IT and digital budgets from 2019 to 2023, with 20% of them seeing increases of more than 30%.





U.S. Hospital IT Spend (2024):

Average hospital IT operating expense : $10.5M

: $10.5M Percentage of total hospital expenses: 2.3%

Key Insight:

Healthcare organizations are prioritizing investments in Electronic Health Records (EHRs), interoperability, cybersecurity, and predictive analytics, with a strong focus on addressing workforce shortages and improving care delivery.





Top Healthcare IT Companies Revenue & Market Position

Company Revenue / Scale / Public Metric Healthcare IT Focus Market Position Epic Systems Corporation Serves 280M+ patient records worldwide EHR & clinical systems Largest EHR vendor (42–44% share) in U.S. hospitals. Oracle Health (Cerner) ~$3.3 B annual revenue (IT segment) EHR & health tech 2nd largest EHR vendor (25% share). MEDITECH Not publicly disclosed revenue EHR systems 3rd largest hospital EHR vendor (12–13% share). TruBridge Not disclosed EHR & RCM 6.3% hospital EHR share. Veradigm (Allscripts) Not publicly posted standalone revenue EHR, practice management 3.6% share in hospital EHR. athenahealth Not publicly disclosed (part of Veritas/others) EHR & RCM Smaller share but strong ambulatory presence. eClinicalWorks Not public revenue EHR for practices Leader in ambulatory share (11.9%). NextGen Healthcare Not publicly available revenue EHR & clinical systems 4.2% ambulatory share. McKesson Corp. ~$251 B total (2024)* Healthcare IT services & distribution One of the largest healthcare wholesalers & IT services. GE Healthcare (IT segment) Part of General Electric; $17+ B healthcare segment Imaging, analytics, data Strong presence in clinical IT and imaging IT. Philips €16.8 B (2024 healthcare revenue) includes IT/analytics Clinical IT & imaging platforms Major interoperability and clinical platform vendor. Siemens Healthineers €21.2 B (2024 healthcare revenue) incl. IT Clinical IT & diagnostics informatics Top healthcare technology supplier. IBM (Watson Health) ~$16 B technology revenue (Watson divested but legacy tech remains) AI & analytics healthcare IT Known for analytics and AI in clinical decision support. InterSystems Not publicly disclosed revenue Healthcare data sharing (FHIR, HL7) Key interoperability solutions provider. Health Catalyst Not publicly posted revenue Data analytics & outcomes improvement Strong data platform presence. CareCloud Private; revenues undisclosed EHR + practice + RCM Integrated practice IT systems.

Strategic Healthcare IT Investments: Key Focus Areas

Healthcare organizations are focusing on various technologies to improve care, streamline operations, and meet the growing demand for digital solutions. Below are the main areas driving investment:

1. AI & Automation in Healthcare

AI solutions are being widely adopted to automate clinical documentation, support decision-making, and enhance predictive analytics.

Strategic Focus:

Clinical Documentation Automation : Reduces clinician workload and administrative burdens.

: Reduces clinician workload and administrative burdens. Predictive Analytics : Anticipates patient risks, supports early intervention, and improves patient outcomes.

: Anticipates patient risks, supports early intervention, and improves patient outcomes. Diagnostic Decision Support: AI aids in clinical decision-making, enhancing diagnostic accuracy.





2. Healthcare Data Infrastructure

Investments in EHR systems, cloud migration, and data interoperability are essential to improving data sharing and patient care coordination.

Strategic Focus:

EHR Upgrades : Ensuring seamless, updated patient records across healthcare systems.

: Ensuring seamless, updated patient records across healthcare systems. Data Interoperability : Enhancing data sharing and access across different healthcare providers.

: Enhancing data sharing and access across different healthcare providers. Shared Data Platforms: Platforms like Truveta allow for the integration of health system data, enabling more effective decision-making and research.





3. Telehealth & Virtual Care

Telehealth services have surged in popularity, especially following the pandemic. Investments in telemedicine infrastructure improve access to care, particularly for underserved populations.

Strategic Focus:

Remote Monitoring : Helps manage chronic conditions without requiring in-person visits.

: Helps manage chronic conditions without requiring in-person visits. Virtual Care Platforms: Enable patients to receive consultations and treatments remotely, reducing operational costs and enhancing care access.

4. Analytics & Decision Support

Healthcare analytics platforms transform data into actionable insights, improving population health management and quality care metrics.

Strategic Focus:

Population Health Insights : Data platforms help identify at-risk populations, improve preventive care.

: Data platforms help identify at-risk populations, improve preventive care. Quality Improvement Metrics : Healthcare systems use analytics to track performance and ensure high-quality care.

: Healthcare systems use analytics to track performance and ensure high-quality care. Value-Based Care: Analytics drive value-based payment models that focus on patient outcomes rather than service volume.





Healthcare IT Segment Spend (Global)

The total market for healthcare IT systems has expanded rapidly, with key areas of spend reflecting the priorities of healthcare providers. Below is the breakdown of global healthcare IT spending:

Year EHR & Clinical IT Telehealth Analytics & AI Total Spend (USD Bn) 2020 120 30 20 ~170 2021 140 36 24 ~200 2022 160 42 29 ~231 2023 180 50 35 ~265 2024 210 60 42 ~312 2025 240 72 56 ~368 2026 276 86 73 ~435 2027 317 104 95 ~516 2028 364 125 124 ~613 2029 418 150 161 ~729

Key Insights:

EHR & Clinical IT continues to dominate healthcare IT spend, although Telehealth and Analytics & AI are growing rapidly, especially in the post-pandemic era.

continues to dominate healthcare IT spend, although and are growing rapidly, especially in the post-pandemic era. Telehealth and AI platforms are projected to see the fastest growth in the coming years as digital healthcare adoption deepens.

Healthcare IT Implementation & Pricing

Here’s a look at the development and implementation costs for various healthcare IT platforms:

Year EHR Implementation Telehealth Platform Analytics & AI Platform 2020 $2.0M–$4.0M $0.4M–$1.2M $0.5M–$1.5M 2021 $2.1M–$4.2M $0.42M–$1.26M $0.53M–$1.58M 2022 $2.2M–$4.4M $0.44M–$1.32M $0.56M–$1.62M 2023 $2.4M–$4.7M $0.48M–$1.4M $0.6M–$1.7M 2024 $2.6M–$5.1M $0.52M–$1.48M $0.64M–$1.78M

Key Insights:

EHR systems have the highest initial implementation costs, reflecting their complexity and critical role in healthcare operations.

have the highest initial implementation costs, reflecting their complexity and critical role in healthcare operations. Telehealth platforms have lower initial costs but scale with users, making them accessible for a broad range of healthcare organizations.

have lower initial costs but scale with users, making them accessible for a broad range of healthcare organizations. Analytics & AI platforms vary in cost depending on the scope of services, with complex systems driving higher prices.





Price Interpretation and Buyer Spend

Here’s a breakdown of the subscription/license and service prices that healthcare providers typically pay for IT solutions:

Year EHR Subscription/License Telehealth Services Analytics & AI Services 2020 $0.8M–$6.0M $0.2M–$1.5M $0.3M–$2.0M 2021 $0.85M–$6.4M $0.22M–$1.58M $0.32M–$2.1M 2022 $0.9M–$6.8M $0.24M–$1.68M $0.35M–$2.2M 2023 $0.95M–$7.2M $0.26M–$1.8M $0.38M–$2.35M 2024 $1.0M–$7.7M $0.28M–$1.92M $0.42M–$2.5M

Key Insights:

EHR subscription and license fees remain the most significant cost for healthcare providers.

remain the most significant cost for healthcare providers. Telehealth services have lower initial costs but grow with the increase in users and the services offered.

have lower initial costs but grow with the increase in users and the services offered. Analytics/AI services have higher associated costs due to consulting, platform usage, and ongoing service fees.



What is the Healthcare IT Market Size?

The global healthcare IT market size accounted for USD 880.56 billion in 2025 and is predicted to be worth around USD 3,715.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.48% from 2026 to 2035.

The Future of Healthcare IT Investments

The healthcare IT sector continues to see significant investment, particularly in the areas of AI, telehealth, and data infrastructure. With the increasing adoption of EHRs and telehealth platforms, healthcare organizations are modernizing their systems to improve care delivery, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes. As spending in these areas grows, the focus on AI and predictive analytics will drive further transformation, making healthcare services more accessible and personalized for patients around the world.

