Nord Security has received over 400 patents

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security, one of Europe’s leading cybersecurity innovators, announced that it has surpassed 400 patents globally, with the majority filed in the US. The company reached its 100th patent in 2023, marking a fourfold increase in just two years and signaling accelerated research and development (R&D) activity.

The patents span critical cybersecurity areas, including VPN protocols, next-generation encryption, advanced identity and access management, machine learning-powered threat detection, and network traffic optimization.

Recent filings emphasize emerging priorities: zero-trust architecture, quantum-resistant cryptography, and autonomous security operations.

Nord Security invests over $100 million annually in R&D, with significant resources directed toward team expansion and infrastructure security innovation. The company's patent acceleration, from 100 to 400 in just a few years, reflects Nord Security's enhanced approach to identifying and bringing new technology to the market.

“Reaching 400 patents in two years reflects our increased investment in R&D and a deliberate shift toward protecting our core technologies as competition intensifies,” says Agnė Čiukšytė, lead patent manager at Nord Security. “Each patent represents real innovation our teams have built, whether that's in encryption, network protocols, or threat detection.”

The patents protect technologies deployed across Nord Security's product suite: NordVPN, NordPass, NordLocker, NordLayer, Saily, NordStellar, and NordProtect. Each patent reflects a specific technical solution to a real market problem, whether enabling secure and adaptive communications across users, devices, and networks, orchestrating cryptographic operations for trusted connectivity, safeguarding data and credentials at scale, or detecting and responding to anomalous and malicious behavior across networks and web environments in real time.

“Every patent represents a bet we're making on the future of cybersecurity,” says Čiukšytė. “In 2026, that future is distributed networks, autonomous operations, and cryptography that can withstand quantum computing. We're building defensible positions in all three.”

Nord Security holds the most US patents granted among cybersecurity companies in the Baltic States.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , threat exposure management platform NordStellar , the business VPN/SASE solution NordLayer , the travel eSIM app Saily and the identity theft protection service NordProtect . Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

