Fluid Management Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 20.13 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 5.52%

Ottawa, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing surgical volumes, home-based care, and automation in fluid and waste handling are creating sustained growth opportunities in the healthcare fluid management market.

What is the Size of the Fluid Management Systems Market in 2026?

The global fluid management systems market size is valued at USD 12.30 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach nearly USD 20.13 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2026 to 2035.

Fluid Management Systems Market Key Insights

North America dominated the market with a significant revenue share of around 39% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2035.

By product/type, the systems segment held the largest market share of approximately 62% in 2025.

The disposables & accessories segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during 2026–2035.

By application, urology and nephrology accounted for the highest market share of 34% in 2025.

The laparoscopy segment is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

By end user, hospitals contributed the largest market share of around 53% in 2025.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% between 2026 and 2035.

What are Fluid Management Systems?

Fluid management systems are integrated technologies that measure, control, and monitor the movement of liquid in various applications. Industries like manufacturing, medical, biopharmaceuticals, and surgical use fluid management systems. They consist of components like filtration, pumps, sensors, storage, and valves. The fluid management system offers benefits like contamination control, increased efficiency, inventory management, high safety, and cost reduction.

The fluid management systems market is driven by the growing burden of chronic disorders, the significant development of healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on fluid waste management, the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing use of disposable products, the rise in portable dialysis, and the growth in end-stage renal disease.

Industry Investments for Fluid Management Systems

Baxter's Kidney Care Segment Acquisition: Global investment firm Carlyle agreed to acquire Baxter's Kidney Care segment (Vantive) for $3.8 billion. BD's Pending Purchase of Edwards Lifesciences Unit: Becton Dickinson (BD) is purchasing Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care unit for $4.2 billion. Boston Scientific's VARIPULSE Launch: Boston Scientific launched the VARIPULSE Platform, a new system for treating paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. Teleflex Receives FDA Clearance: Teleflex received FDA 510(k) clearance for its AC3 Range Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump, designed for cardiac support during transport. Fresenius Medical Care's FDA Clearance: Fresenius Medical Care received FDA 510(k) clearance for an upgraded 5008X CAREsystem, enabling high-volume hemodiafiltration in the US. Quanta Dialysis Technologies Funding: Quanta Dialysis Technologies, which makes portable dialysis machines, raised $245 million in a Series D funding round.

Key Trends of the Fluid Management Systems Market

Integration of IoT and AI : Fluid management systems are increasingly incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and AI-driven analytics for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance . These smart systems enhance precision, automate operations, and streamline data capture for improved clinical decision-making and workflow efficiency.

: Fluid management systems are increasingly incorporating (IoT) connectivity and AI-driven analytics for real-time monitoring and . These smart systems enhance precision, automate operations, and streamline data capture for improved clinical decision-making and workflow efficiency. Rise of Single-Use Disposables : There is a growing preference for single-use components, such as tubing sets and collection bags, to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and improve operational workflows. This shift eliminates the time and resource-intensive processes associated with cleaning and sterilization of reusable equipment, thus increasing productivity.

: There is a growing preference for single-use components, such as tubing sets and collection bags, to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and improve operational workflows. This shift eliminates the time and resource-intensive processes associated with cleaning and sterilization of reusable equipment, thus increasing productivity. Development of Portable and Compact Systems: Manufacturers are developing smaller, more portable devices to expand the scope of fluid management solutions into home healthcare and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). This trend supports the increasing demand for outpatient and home-based care options, offering greater flexibility and patient-centric solutions beyond the traditional hospital setting.



Fluid Management Systems Market Opportunity

Rising Chronic Diseases Burden

The increasing rate of chronic illness among aged people and the strong focus on enhancing patient outcomes increase demand for fluid management systems. The growing rate of chronic disease hospitalization and the focus on treating chronic disorders increase demand for a fluid management system. The increased risk of heart failure and the rising need for hemodialysis increase demand for fluid management systems.

The growth in fluid overload in the human body and the increased surgical interventions increase demand for a fluid management system. The increased need for weekly dialysis creates a higher demand for fluid management systems. The rising chronic diseases create an opportunity for the growth of the fluid management systems market.

Fluid Management Systems Market Report Highlights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.65 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 20.13 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 5.52% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product/Type, Application, End-User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Fluid Management Systems Market Regional Insights

How Big is the North America Fluid Management Systems Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the North America fluid management systems market size is exhibited at USD 4.80 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately USD 7.95 billion by 2035, with a 5.76% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

Why North America Dominates the Fluid Management Systems Market?

North America dominated the fluid management systems market with a 39% share in 2025. The growing prevalence of urological disorders and the popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures increase demand for fluid management systems. The high prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and the focus on long-term care management increases adoption of fluid management systems. The presence of companies like Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, and Baxter International drives the overall market growth.

What is the U.S. Fluid Management Systems Market Size in 2026?

The U.S. fluid management systems market size is accounted at USD 3.60 billion in 2026 and is expected to surge to nearly USD 6.00 billion in 2035, growing at a strong CAGR of 5.81% between 2026 and 2035.

Canada Fluid Management Systems Market Trends

Canada's market is steadily expanding thanks to increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and ongoing modernization of surgical facilities in both public and private healthcare settings. Growing emphasis on infection control and patient safety is driving demand for advanced fluid management accessories and integrated systems that improve procedural efficiency and reduce contamination risks.

How is the Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Fluid Management Systems Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing number of surgery cases and the expansion of medical facilities increase demand for fluid management systems. The increasing use of endosurgical procedures and the presence of advanced healthcare technology increase demand for fluid management systems. The growing elderly population and the increasing rate of chronic kidney diseases increase demand for fluid management systems, supporting the overall market growth.

China Fluid Management Systems Market Trends

China's market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, rapid hospital infrastructure expansion, and increasing surgical volumes. Demand is shifting towards advanced, minimally invasive, and automated fluid management solutions as hospitals aim to improve clinical efficiency and patient safety.

Fluid Management Systems Market Segmentation

Product/Type Insights

Why Systems Segment Dominates the Fluid Management Systems Market?

The systems segment dominated the market with a 62% share in 2025. The growing adoption of laparoscopy and the high investment in healthcare base increases demand for systems. The increasing number of dialysis cases and rapid growth in cardiology increase demand for systems. The improved patient safety and integrated surgical platforms in systems drive the overall market growth.

The disposables & accessories segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing rate of arthroscopic surgeries and the focus on controlling infections in hospitals increase demand for disposables & accessories. The growing diagnosis of renal disorders and the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers increases adoption of disposables & accessories. The high frequency of disposables & accessories replacement supports the overall market growth.

Application Insights

How did the Urology and Nephrology Segment hold the Largest Share in the Fluid Management Systems Market?

The urology and nephrology segment held the largest revenue share of 34% in the market in 2025. The growing chronic kidney disorders and the increased utilization of urological endoscopic procedures increase demand for fluid management systems. The increasing rate of kidney failures and the growth in renal surgeries volume increases adoption of fluid management systems. The growing number of urological procedures drives the market growth.

The laparoscopy segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and aging populations increases demand for laparoscopy. The increasing rate of gynecological cancers and the transition towards MIS increases adoption of laparoscopy. The increased utilization of bariatric surgery supports the overall market growth.

End User Insights

Which End User Dominated the Fluid Management Systems Market?

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a 53% share in 2025. The growing use of complex surgical procedures and focus on chronic disease management increases the adoption of hospitals. The need for specialized care and the high procedure volume requires a hospital. The availability of intensive care units in hospitals drives the overall market growth.

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The push for MIS and the strong focus on lowering infection risks increases adoption of ASCs. The patient’s focus on quicker recovery and the growing use of endoscopic surgery increases adoption of ASCs. The cost efficiency and user-friendliness of ASCs support the overall market growth.

Fluid Management Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

R&D: The R&D focuses on areas like sustainability, clinical efficacy, medical innovation, and smart automation fluid management. Key Players:- Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation

The R&D focuses on areas like sustainability, clinical efficacy, medical innovation, and smart automation fluid management. Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals: Clinical trials focus on GDHT, randomized clinical trials, bioimpedance analysis, and safety monitoring. Regulatory approvals like FDA, MDR 2017/745, and CDSCO are required for fluid management systems. Key Players:- NAMSA, Parexel, Veranex, RQM+, CliniExperts, IQVIA, Freyr Solutions

focus on GDHT, randomized clinical trials, bioimpedance analysis, and safety monitoring. Regulatory approvals like FDA, MDR 2017/745, and CDSCO are required for fluid management systems. Formulation and Final Dosage Preparation: The stage focuses on checking for contamination, the addition of supplementation, and the administration setup. Key Players:- Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical , Baxter International, Terumo Corporation, Gland Pharma

The stage focuses on checking for contamination, the addition of supplementation, and the administration setup.

Top Companies in the Fluid Management Systems Market & Their Offerings

Tier 1:

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Provides specialized monitoring systems and dialysis machines to manage fluid balance in patients with renal failure.

: Provides specialized monitoring systems and dialysis machines to manage fluid balance in patients with renal failure. Smith & Nephew Plc : Offers arthroscopic pump systems designed to maintain joint pressure and visibility during orthopedic surgeries.

: Offers arthroscopic pump systems designed to maintain joint pressure and visibility during orthopedic surgeries. B. Braun Melsungen AG : Supplies automated infusion pumps and fluid dispensing systems for precise medication and electrolyte delivery.

: Supplies automated infusion pumps and fluid dispensing systems for precise medication and electrolyte delivery. Stryker Corporation : Manufactures the Neptune waste management system and integrated pumps for surgical suction and irrigation.

: Manufactures the Neptune waste management system and integrated pumps for surgical suction and irrigation. Medtronic plc : Features specialized fluid management systems for gynecological procedures to monitor fluid deficits and uterine distension.

: Features specialized fluid management systems for gynecological procedures to monitor fluid deficits and uterine distension. Baxter International Inc. : Focuses on hemodynamic monitoring technologies and smart infusion pumps to guide fluid resuscitation in critical care.

: Focuses on hemodynamic monitoring technologies and smart to guide fluid resuscitation in critical care. Cardinal Health Inc. : Produces a wide range of suction canisters, tubing, and disposal products for managing surgical fluid waste.

: Produces a wide range of suction canisters, tubing, and disposal products for managing surgical fluid waste. CONMED Corporation: Develops inflow-outflow pump systems specifically for maintaining clear visualization during arthroscopic procedures.

Tier 2:

Ecolab Inc.

Olympus Corporation

ICU Medical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Nipro Corporation



Recent Developments

In January 2026, Armstrong launched modular SE-FMS for smarter HVAC fluid management. The platform has real-time performance tracking, performance mapping, and digital twinning . The platform lowers energy consumption and easily fits in mechanical-room layouts. (Source: https://www.worldpumps.com)

. The platform lowers energy consumption and easily fits in mechanical-room layouts. (Source: https://www.worldpumps.com) In September 2024, Watson-Marlow launched new biopharmaceutical fluid management solutions, WMArchitect and Qdos H-FLO. The Qdos H-FLO is used for applications like wastewater treatment, mineral processing, water treatment, chemical application, and mining. WMArchitect consists of single-use fluid transfer assemblies, validation testing, and single-use assemblies.

(Source: https://cleanroomtechnology.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product / Type

Systems

Disposables & Accessories

By Application

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Laparoscopy

Gynecology/Obstetrics

Cardiology / Neurology / Others



By End User

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

