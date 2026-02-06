SKYX Announces Launch at Home Depot of its Ceiling Plug & Play SKYFAN & TURBO HEATER, including a Launch of a Dedicated SkyPlug Branding Page at HomeDepot.com

The New SkyPlug Dedicated Brand Page for SKYX’s Product on HomeDepot.com Supports Product Education, Awareness, and Scalable Growth

Company Anticipates Significant Growth for its Turbo Heater and Ceiling Fan Models in Home Depot Channel During 2026

Launch Expands SKYX’s Retail Footprint and Positions the Company for Increased Consumer Reach in 2026

The Ceiling Fan and Space Heater Categories Represent a Multi-Billion-Dollar Annual Market in North America

MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced the launch of its newly patented all-in-one ceiling plug & play SKYFAN & Turbo Heater at Home Depot, including a new dedicated SkyPlug branding page for SKYX’s SKYFAN & Turbo Heater and its plug & play products on HomeDepot.com.

The Home Depot Turbo Heater launch, including the launch of SKYX’s new SkyPlug branding page on HomeDepot.com, is expected to support increased visibility, consumer education, and demand throughout fiscal year 2026, as the Company continues to grow its market penetration in both professional and retail segments.

The new branding page is designed to highlight SKYX’s advanced plug & play technologies, showcase its expanding product portfolio, and provide consumers with a centralized destination to learn about SKYX’s safety-driven installation-friendly for smart-home and lighting products.

The SKYFAN & Turbo Heater combines a ceiling fan with an integrated turbo heater, offering an alternative to traditional portable space heaters by moving heating and airflow to the ceiling, improving safety, efficiency, and space utilization. The product is designed for year-round use, addressing both heating and cooling needs across residential and light commercial settings.

In response to early demand and retailer engagement, SKYX expects to continue to expand variations, finishes, and additional SKUs of the Turbo Heater Ceiling Fan to serve both residential and commercial markets while production is underway through SKYX’s manufacturing partners.

For a link to the SKYX’s New Branding Page at Home Depot: Click Here

To view a video of SKYX’s turbo heater ceiling fan Click here





Lenny Sokolow, CEO of SKYX Platforms Corp., stated:

“Launching the SKYFAN & Turbo Heater at world leading home improvement retailer Home Depot with a new dedicated brand page marks an important step in scaling our product sales. Home Depot’s footprint and digital platform give us direct access to a broad customer base, supporting product discovery, education, and conversion. We believe this launch positions the Company for significant growth while expanding our market penetration.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) is a technology platform company focused on making homes and buildings safe, advanced, and smart as the new standard. As electricity is present in every home and building, SKYX is developing disruptive plug & play technologies designed to modernize traditional electrical infrastructure while improving safety, functionality, and ease of use.

The Company holds over 100 issued and pending U.S. and global patents and owns 60 lighting and home décor websites serving both retail and professional markets. SKYX’s platform emphasizes high-quality design, simplicity, and enhanced safety, with applications intended for every room in residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional buildings worldwide.

SKYX’s technologies support recurring revenue opportunities through product interchangeability, upgrades, AI-enabled services, monitoring, and subscriptions. The Company follows a “razor-and-blades” model, anchored by its advanced ceiling electrical outlet platform and an expanding portfolio of plug & play smart home products, including lighting, recessed and down lights, emergency and exit signage, ceiling fans, chandeliers, indoor and outdoor fixtures, and themed lighting solutions. Its plug & play technology enables rapid installation in high-rise buildings and hotels, reducing deployment timelines from months to days.

SKYX estimates its U.S. total addressable market at approximately $500 billion, with more than 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Revenue streams are expected to include product sales, licensing, royalties, subscriptions, monitoring services, and the sale of global country rights.

For more information, please visit our website at http://skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e4e258-8a22-49b0-807c-9336240fefdc