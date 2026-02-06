Italy Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $3.56 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.84 Billion in 2025 - Coop Italia and Esselunga Dominate Proprietary Schemes

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Italy is expected to grow by 16.0% annually, reaching US$2.14 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 18.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$1.84 billion to approximately US$3.56 billion.
Over the next 2-4 years, Italy's loyalty landscape is expected to consolidate around a small number of scaled ecosystems combining retail, payments, and essential services. Standalone single-merchant programs will persist but with a narrower scope, while growth will favour operators that embed loyalty into everyday transactions without increasing operational complexity.
Current State of the Market
- Loyalty in Italy is characterized by high consumer participation but moderate differentiation. Most large retailers, fuel operators, and service providers operate mature programs, resulting in strong familiarity but limited novelty. Competitive intensity is concentrated around ecosystem scale, partner coverage, and integration into everyday spending rather than reward generosity.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Grocery-led loyalty remains dominated by Coop Italia and Esselunga, both operating long-established proprietary schemes embedded across physical and digital channels. PAYBACK Italia remains the most visible coalition model, while Poste Italiane represents a payments-led national ecosystem approach. New entrants are limited and typically emerge as technology enablers or vertical specialists rather than standalone consumer-facing loyalty brands.
Key Trends and Drivers
- Loyalty is increasingly embedded into everyday retail and payment journeys
- Loyalty in Italy is shifting from standalone engagement toward being embedded directly into routine retail and payment interactions. Large grocery operators are prioritizing frictionless participation by integrating loyalty identification into checkout and digital shopping flows. Coop Italia continues to position Carta Socio as a default layer of the in-store and digital shopping experience, with members presenting a physical or digital card directly at checkout rather than engaging through a separate rewards journey. Esselunga continues to run its Fidaty loyalty construct across POS, ecommerce, and click-and-collect channels, while refreshing its points and catalogue mechanics through defined cycle transitions rather than expanding aspirational rewards.
- This evolution reflects Italy's high loyalty-card penetration and strong in-store grocery culture, where ease of use and operational simplicity matter more than incremental gamification. Over the next few years, embedded loyalty is expected to remain the default model for grocery, fuel, and pharmacy chains, while standalone apps are increasingly used for communication and personalization rather than core earning.
Coalition and network-led loyalty models retain relevance alongside proprietary programs
- Coalition loyalty remains relevant for sharing program costs and maintaining cross-category relevance. PAYBACK Italia operates a multi-partner ecosystem that encourages cross-sector earning and redemption. Poste Italiane links card usage and financial activity to merchant-funded discounts, making loyalty part of daily financial behaviour.
- For mid-sized retailers and service providers facing margin pressure, coalition participation reduces complexity and the need for technology investment. Looking ahead, coalition models are expected to deepen links with payments and essential services, while single-brand programs narrow their focus to high-frequency core customers.
Utility and energy-linked loyalty is expanding beyond traditional retail
- Utilities in Italy increasingly use loyalty programs as retention tools rather than spend-stimulation mechanisms. Enel offers loyalty benefits connecting energy contracts with consumer rewards and partner initiatives, reflecting a market where switching and regulatory limits drive non-price engagement.
- Over the medium term, more utilities and telecom providers are expected to formalize loyalty layers focused on bill-linked benefits and service advantages rather than aspirational redemptions.
Data discipline and privacy considerations are shaping loyalty design
- Italian loyalty programs are becoming more selective in how customer data is collected and activated, prioritizing transparency and practical value exchange over aggressive personalization. Strong GDPR enforcement and consumer sensitivity around data usage have constrained highly targeted marketing strategies. Payment players such as Nexi increasingly act as infrastructure and enablement partners at POS and checkout, supporting merchant-funded offers without owning the consumer relationship.
- As a result, personalization in Italy is expected to evolve gradually, with loyalty data primarily used to improve pricing logic, assortment planning, and partner-funded offers rather than for high-frequency behavioural targeting.
Report Scope
Italy Retail Sector Market Context
- Italy Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
- Italy Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
- Italy POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Italy Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
- Italy Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
- Italy Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
- Italy Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
- Italy Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Mission-driven Loyalty Program
- Spend-based Loyalty Program
- Gaming Loyalty Program
- Free Perks Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Community Loyalty Program
- Refer a Friend Loyalty Program
- Paid Loyalty Program
- Cashback Loyalty Program
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument Driven
- Other Segment
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Other
Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels
- Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
Italy Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Other
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type
- B2B Consumers
- B2C Consumers
Italy Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Italy Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty
- Embedded Loyalty Programs
- Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
Italy Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain
- AI Driven Loyalty Program
- Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Management Platform
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner
- In-house
- Third-Party Vendor
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Italy Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering
- Software
- Services
- Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform
Italy Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025
- Age Group
- Income Level
- Gender
Italy Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025
- Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis
- Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis
- Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis
- Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel
