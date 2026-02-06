Why Smart Capital is Ditching Sugar for Science

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – Money is moving fast. We are watching a structural realignment where capital migrates from sugary drinks to smarter delivery systems. The global nicotine pouch market is now projected to surge to $25.40 billion by 2030[1], and this growth validates a massive shift toward discreet, portable formats that eliminate liquid bulk. It is a logical pivot. Innovators are increasingly integrating botanicals and nootropics[2] because the market is demanding cognitive health and hydration over simple refreshment. This creates a scalable opportunity for Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Philip Morris (NYSE: PM), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), GURU Organic Energy (TSX: GURU) (OTCPK: GUROF), and Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO).

This is not just a trend; it is a fundamental change in consumer behavior. Health-conscious buyers are driving proven demand for naturally functional products[3] that deliver wellness without heavy processing. Younger demographics are actively choosing clean-label alternatives that are perceived as undervalued assets for their daily routine rather than synthetic additives. Development data shows that the modern consumer demands optimized utility with multiple functions in one package[4]. This dynamic accelerates interest in formats that combine convenience with precise dosing; effectively solving the crash problem associated with legacy energy drinks.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) began pilot production of caffeine-based energy pouches in late January 2026, introducing its Feed That Brain brand into the growing oral pouch market. The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company is testing nicotine-free pouches that deliver caffeine in a small, portable format similar to the tobacco-free nicotine pouches that have gained popularity in recent years.

The pilot products avoid the sugar, carbonation, and liquid bulk of traditional energy drinks. Instead, users get measured caffeine doses in a discreet pouch format. A small direct-to-consumer test is expected within weeks to gather customer feedback and operational data before any larger commercial rollout.

"This pilot reflects a disciplined and intentional approach to evaluating new product formats within our platform," said Tim Corkum, President and COO of Doseology. "Feed That Brain brings a strong foundation in functional product design, and this initiative allows us to assess caffeine-based, pouch-format energy delivery under a measured and compliant framework."

The initiative follows Doseology's December 2024 acquisition of the Feed That Brain brand for $400,000, paid through stock issuance. The Toronto-based cognitive health brand, founded by Forbes-recognized entrepreneur Rena R. Dempsey, originally focused on functional gummies and nootropic supplements designed to support mental performance.

Doseology also brought on Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor in a three-year deal valued at $400,000 in restricted share units. Mimran co-founded Alfred Sung, founded Club Monaco (later sold to Ralph Lauren), and created the Joe Fresh retail brand. He stated that Doseology's product development approach and attention to regulatory requirements encouraged his involvement.

The Feed That Brain purchase puts Doseology at the crossroads of two fast-growing consumer categories. Grand View Research projects the global energy drinks market will expand from $79.4 billion in 2024 to $125.1 billion by 2030. The nicotine pouch segment is forecast to surge from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030, a 29.6% annual growth rate. Consumer concerns about sugar intake and beverage overconsumption have driven interest in alternative caffeine formats.

Doseology currently sells Gummies and Collagen products under the Feed That Brain brand in close to 500 Canadian retail locations. Its U.S. subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., established earlier this year, is developing pouches that combine caffeine with nootropics and adaptogens. The company is led by CEO Chris Jackson, President and COO Tim Corkum, and Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor Patrick Sills.

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) presented scientific evidence to the FDA's Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee supporting a Modified Risk Tobacco Product designation for its ZYN nicotine pouch products, which would allow the company to communicate reduced-risk claims to adult smokers. ZYN became the first nicotine pouch product authorized for marketing by the FDA through the PMTA pathway in January 2025, and the agency stated during the January 22 meeting that the proposed modified risk claim is scientifically accurate.

"Smoke-free products, like ZYN, play a critical role in helping CTP achieve this mission and provide adults who smoke with important information to guide their choices and a real opportunity to change," said Keagan Lenihan, Chief External Affairs Officer for Philip Morris International U.S.

The MRTP application covers 20 ZYN product variants across 10 flavors in 3 mg and 6 mg nicotine strengths, with data showing that over half of surveyed adult smokers who started using ZYN reported no cigarette consumption in the past 30 days. Philip Morris International's smoke-free business accounted for 41% of the company's first-nine months 2025 total net revenues, with products available in 100 markets worldwide.

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) reported 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results delivering adjusted diluted EPS of $5.42 for the full year, representing 4.4% growth, while returning $8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases combined. Full-year net revenues came in at $23.3 billion with revenues net of excise taxes at $20.1 billion, and the company maintained a total adjusted operating companies income margin of 62.4%.

"2025 was a year of continued momentum for Altria, marked by strong financial performance, strategic progress across our smoke-free portfolio, new relationships in support of our long-term growth goals and significant cash returns to shareholders," said Billy Gifford, CEO of Altria Group. "We expect to deliver 2026 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.56 to $5.72."

Altria Group's Optimize & Accelerate initiative continues to perform in line with expectations, targeting at least $600 million in cumulative cost savings by the end of 2029. The company's smoke-free portfolio advanced with FDA marketing authorizations for on! PLUS products in three flavors and two nicotine strengths in December 2025.

GURU Organic Energy (TSX: GURU) (OTCPK: GUROF) announced the launch of GURU Zero Dragon Fruit Cherry Sorbet, a new zero-sugar flavor featuring 140 mg of natural organic caffeine from green tea, rolling out across Quebec, select U.S. markets, and online platforms including Amazon. Canada's leading organic energy drink brand continues to expand its portfolio with formulations containing zero sugar, zero sucralose, and zero aspartame while delivering functional benefits through L-theanine and green tea catechin.

"GURU Zero Dragon Fruit Cherry Sorbet captures what we stand for: a modern, clean energy choice that celebrates choosing good every day," said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU Organic Energy. "It's the perfect balance of flavour and function, proving that progress doesn't have to come at the expense of enjoyment."

The product launch is accompanied by a new marketing campaign spanning digital video, social media, influencer collaborations, and experiential activations across Canada and select U.S. markets. GURU Organic Energy markets its products through an estimated distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale across Canada and the United States.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) named U.S. Men's National Team star Weston McKennie as a Global Brand Ambassador, building on an existing relationship as anticipation grows for soccer's biggest global event on home soil this summer. America's leading coconut water brand continues to position itself as a functional sports hydration alternative, noting its Original Coconut Water contains 3.5x the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink without artificial dyes or additives.

"Weston represents everything we look for in a Vita Coco athlete. Authentic, hard-working, and committed to fueling his body the right way," said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. "We also love that he's often referred to as a 'Swiss Army knife' of players – versatile, reliable, and able to do it all."

McKennie will be featured across Vita Coco marketing campaigns, athlete-led storytelling, and fan-focused initiatives tied to soccer's biggest moment in 2026. The partnership spotlights the brand's flagship coconut water product, which has been available at retailers nationwide for more than two decades.

