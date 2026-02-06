Indonesia Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $1.67 Billion Market by 2030 from $820.8 Million in 2025 - Explore Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 17.4% annually, reaching US$963.7 million by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 19.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$820.8 million to approximately US$1.67 billion.
The Indonesian loyalty program market is being reshaped by super-app ecosystems, payments-led engagement, and intense ecommerce competition. Loyalty functions as an embedded layer within daily digital activity rather than a standalone program. Over the forecasting period, these dynamics are expected to strengthen, reinforcing ecosystem control, app-based execution, and disciplined use of incentives across Indonesia's digital and physical commerce landscape.
Embed loyalty within super-app and digital ecosystem usage
- Loyalty programs in Indonesia are increasingly embedded within super-app ecosystems rather than operating as standalone retail schemes. GoTo Group integrates loyalty benefits across Gojek and Tokopedia through GoPay-linked rewards, while Grab continues to operate GrabRewards across ride-hailing, food delivery, and payments in Indonesia.
- Indonesia's digital economy is shaped by super-app behaviour, where consumers rely on a small number of platforms for transport, food, shopping, and payments. Loyalty embedded into these ecosystems reinforces repeat usage and cross-service engagement without requiring separate enrollment.
- Ecosystem-led loyalty is expected to intensify, with rewards increasingly designed to keep users within a single platform's services rather than to compete across platforms.
Position payments-linked loyalty as a driver of wallet preference
- Digital wallets and fintech platforms use loyalty to influence everyday payment behaviour. GoPay, OVO, and DANA link cashback, points, and merchant offers directly to QRIS and in-app transactions.
- Interoperable payments have reduced differentiation on transaction acceptance. Loyalty provides wallets with a mechanism to drive top-of-wallet positioning and encourage repeat usage across merchants.
- Payments-led loyalty is expected to remain structurally important, with greater emphasis on targeted incentives tied to profitable transaction flows.
Use ecommerce-led loyalty to defend frequency and platform stickiness
- Ecommerce platforms continue to embed loyalty into buyer engagement models. Tokopedia integrates rewards through GoTo's ecosystem, while Shopee maintains Shopee Coins as a mechanism to drive repeat purchases and in-app engagement.
- Indonesia's ecommerce market is highly competitive, with low switching costs and frequent promotions. Loyalty allows platforms to influence repeat behaviour without relying solely on price-led campaigns.
- Ecommerce-led loyalty is expected to deepen, with closer integration between shopping, payments, and logistics experiences.
Extend loyalty into offline retail through QR and app-based execution
- Loyalty programs are increasingly linking offline merchants to digital platforms via QR-based identification and app-linked rewards. Modern trade retailers and food-service chains use app-based loyalty and wallet integrations to bridge physical and digital interactions.
- Indonesia's retail landscape remains fragmented, with a large offline footprint. QRIS adoption and widespread smartphone usage allow loyalty programs to connect offline transactions to digital profiles at low cost.
- Offline-online loyalty integration is expected to expand, favouring simple earn-and-redeem mechanics over complex tiering.
Operate loyalty within tightening data and consumer protection frameworks
- Loyalty programs increasingly reflect Indonesia's evolving data protection and digital governance requirements, with clearer consent mechanisms and more controlled data usage across platforms.
- Regulatory focus on personal data protection and digital services places greater responsibility on platforms that collect and process behavioural data through loyalty programs.
- Compliance considerations are expected to shape loyalty design, favouring large platforms with established governance capabilities and slowing aggressive personalisation initiatives.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|127
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$963.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1670 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Indonesia
Report Scope
Indonesia Retail Sector Market Context
- Indonesia Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
- Indonesia Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
- Indonesia POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Indonesia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Indonesia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
- Indonesia Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
- Indonesia Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
- Indonesia Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
- Indonesia Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Mission-driven Loyalty Program
- Spend-based Loyalty Program
- Gaming Loyalty Program
- Free Perks Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Community Loyalty Program
- Refer a Friend Loyalty Program
- Paid Loyalty Program
- Cashback Loyalty Program
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument Driven
- Other Segment
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Other
Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels
- Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
Indonesia Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Other
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type
- B2B Consumers
- B2C Consumers
Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Indonesia Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty
- Embedded Loyalty Programs
- Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
Indonesia Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain
- AI Driven Loyalty Program
- Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program
Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Management Platform
Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner
- In-house
- Third-Party Vendor
Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering
- Software
- Services
- Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform
Indonesia Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025
- Age Group
- Income Level
- Gender
Indonesia Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025
- Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis
- Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis
- Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis
- Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4m1gc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment