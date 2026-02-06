Indonesia Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $1.67 Billion Market by 2030 from $820.8 Million in 2025 - Explore Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 17.4% annually, reaching US$963.7 million by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 19.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$820.8 million to approximately US$1.67 billion.







The Indonesian loyalty program market is being reshaped by super-app ecosystems, payments-led engagement, and intense ecommerce competition. Loyalty functions as an embedded layer within daily digital activity rather than a standalone program. Over the forecasting period, these dynamics are expected to strengthen, reinforcing ecosystem control, app-based execution, and disciplined use of incentives across Indonesia's digital and physical commerce landscape.



Embed loyalty within super-app and digital ecosystem usage

Loyalty programs in Indonesia are increasingly embedded within super-app ecosystems rather than operating as standalone retail schemes. GoTo Group integrates loyalty benefits across Gojek and Tokopedia through GoPay-linked rewards, while Grab continues to operate GrabRewards across ride-hailing, food delivery, and payments in Indonesia.

Indonesia's digital economy is shaped by super-app behaviour, where consumers rely on a small number of platforms for transport, food, shopping, and payments. Loyalty embedded into these ecosystems reinforces repeat usage and cross-service engagement without requiring separate enrollment.

Ecosystem-led loyalty is expected to intensify, with rewards increasingly designed to keep users within a single platform's services rather than to compete across platforms.

Position payments-linked loyalty as a driver of wallet preference

Digital wallets and fintech platforms use loyalty to influence everyday payment behaviour. GoPay, OVO, and DANA link cashback, points, and merchant offers directly to QRIS and in-app transactions.

Interoperable payments have reduced differentiation on transaction acceptance. Loyalty provides wallets with a mechanism to drive top-of-wallet positioning and encourage repeat usage across merchants.

Payments-led loyalty is expected to remain structurally important, with greater emphasis on targeted incentives tied to profitable transaction flows.

Use ecommerce-led loyalty to defend frequency and platform stickiness

Ecommerce platforms continue to embed loyalty into buyer engagement models. Tokopedia integrates rewards through GoTo's ecosystem, while Shopee maintains Shopee Coins as a mechanism to drive repeat purchases and in-app engagement.

Indonesia's ecommerce market is highly competitive, with low switching costs and frequent promotions. Loyalty allows platforms to influence repeat behaviour without relying solely on price-led campaigns.

Ecommerce-led loyalty is expected to deepen, with closer integration between shopping, payments, and logistics experiences.

Extend loyalty into offline retail through QR and app-based execution

Loyalty programs are increasingly linking offline merchants to digital platforms via QR-based identification and app-linked rewards. Modern trade retailers and food-service chains use app-based loyalty and wallet integrations to bridge physical and digital interactions.

Indonesia's retail landscape remains fragmented, with a large offline footprint. QRIS adoption and widespread smartphone usage allow loyalty programs to connect offline transactions to digital profiles at low cost.

Offline-online loyalty integration is expected to expand, favouring simple earn-and-redeem mechanics over complex tiering.

Operate loyalty within tightening data and consumer protection frameworks

Loyalty programs increasingly reflect Indonesia's evolving data protection and digital governance requirements, with clearer consent mechanisms and more controlled data usage across platforms.

Regulatory focus on personal data protection and digital services places greater responsibility on platforms that collect and process behavioural data through loyalty programs.

Compliance considerations are expected to shape loyalty design, favouring large platforms with established governance capabilities and slowing aggressive personalisation initiatives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $963.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1670 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Indonesia



Report Scope



Indonesia Retail Sector Market Context

Indonesia Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Indonesia Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Indonesia POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Indonesia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Indonesia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Indonesia Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Indonesia Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Indonesia Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Indonesia Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Indonesia Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Indonesia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Indonesia Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Indonesia Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Indonesia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Indonesia Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Indonesia Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4m1gc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment