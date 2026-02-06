Drucker + Falk Demonstrates Strong Southeast Leadership and Engagement in Local Apartment Associations





RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk was proud to be well represented with over 50 attendees at the 2025 Wilmington Apartment Association (WAA) Crest Awards, an evening dedicated to recognizing excellence, leadership, and achievement within the multifamily industry.

The evening marked several notable milestones for Drucker + Falk. April Girard, Regional Manager with Drucker + Falk, was officially inducted as Vice President of the WAA Executive Board , reflecting her continued leadership and commitment to the Wilmington multifamily community.

Steve Pearce, the Assistant Director of Multifamily at Drucker + Falk, presented the Trusted Partner Award, highlighting the significance of strong partnerships within the industry. The annual Paul Moore Award, which recognizes Paul’s over 30 years of commitment to both the multifamily sector and Drucker + Falk, is always a memorable occasion.

Drucker + Falk received exceptional recognition throughout the nomination process, earning more than 20 nominations across multiple categories, including Management Company of the Year. This underscores the depth of talent and excellence throughout the organization.

The evening concluded with two major wins for Drucker + Falk:

Victoria Dubinsky was named Leasing Consultant of the Year

April Girard was awarded Regional Manager of the Year

With record-breaking participation and a strong showing of highly deserving nominees, the 2025 WAA Crest Awards served as a powerful testament to the dedication, professionalism, and impact of the Drucker + Falk team.

Beyond the WAA Crest Awards, Drucker + Falk continues to demonstrate strong leadership involvement throughout the Southeast. Brittany Clark, Associate Regional Property Manager, and Nina Wright-Richie, Regional Property Manager, have been accepted into the Triangle Apartment Association’s 2026 Leadership Lyceum Program, a highly regarded initiative designed to cultivate future industry leaders. Additionally, Kathryn Stenerson, Regional Property Manager, was appointed to the Triangle Apartment Association’s 2026 Leadership Board, underscoring Drucker + Falk’s commitment to advancing leadership and advocacy in the multifamily industry.

“Active involvement in our local apartment associations is fundamental to who we are at Drucker + Falk,” said Kellie Falk, Managing Partner. “These organizations keep us closely connected to the realities of each market we serve—from evolving multifamily legislation to local economic trends and operational best practices. By investing our time and leadership at the association level, we strengthen our expertise, advocate for our industry, and ensure we deliver informed, forward-thinking solutions for our clients. This commitment to engagement, education, and leadership is deeply rooted in DF’s values.”

