Apheresis Market Poised to Surpass US$ 6.88 Billion by 2032 on Strong Plasma Demand and Automation Advancements | Astute Analytica

According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global apheresis market was valued at US$ 3,248.3 million in 2023 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 6,882.1 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

A primary force propelling the global apheresis market forward is the surging demand for plasma-derived products. These specialized therapeutic agents, extracted from human plasma, play an indispensable role in managing a wide range of medical conditions. Their increasing utilization underscores the vital importance of plasma collection and processing, positioning plasma-derived products as a key growth driver within the apheresis industry.

Plasma-derived products serve as essential treatments for several critical health issues, including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and certain cancers. For patients with immune deficiencies, these products can replace missing or dysfunctional antibodies, bolstering the body’s defense against infections. In bleeding disorders like hemophilia, plasma-derived clotting factors help restore normal blood coagulation, preventing life-threatening hemorrhages. Additionally, some cancer therapies rely on plasma-based treatments to support immune system function during and after aggressive interventions such as chemotherapy.

Automation: Revolutionizing the Global Apheresis Market

Automation and technological advancements have emerged as transformative trends within the global apheresis market, fundamentally reshaping how procedures are performed and managed. The integration of automated systems into apheresis machines has significantly boosted operational efficiency, accuracy, and safety, driving widespread adoption across healthcare settings.

The incorporation of automation in apheresis devices dramatically reduces the need for manual interventions, which historically posed risks of human error and contamination. Automated systems streamline complex processes, ensuring precise control over blood component separation and collection. This precision not only improves the quality of collected components but also safeguards donor and patient safety by maintaining strict procedural consistency.

Beyond improving procedural aspects, automated apheresis machines offer sophisticated data management capabilities. These devices can capture, store, and transmit detailed procedural data, enabling seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems. This interoperability facilitates comprehensive patient monitoring, enhances record accuracy, and supports data-driven clinical decision-making.

Automated Blood Collection: The Powerhouse of the Apheresis Market

The automated blood collection segment, also known as donor apheresis, commands a commanding presence in the global apheresis market, generating over 76.2% of total revenue. This segment’s dominance reflects the critical role automated technologies play in modern blood collection and processing. As healthcare systems worldwide seek efficient and reliable methods to collect vital blood components, automated apheresis has emerged as the preferred solution, driving substantial market growth.

A major factor fueling the automated blood collection segment’s market share is the escalating demand for key blood components such as plasma and platelets. These components are essential for a variety of medical treatments, including trauma care, cancer therapies, and managing bleeding disorders. Automated apheresis enables the selective collection of these components in a precise and efficient manner, ensuring a steady supply to meet clinical needs.

Compared to traditional manual blood collection methods, automated apheresis offers significant advantages in efficiency and consistency. Automated systems can collect multiple blood components simultaneously during a single donation session, optimizing the use of donor time and resources. This efficiency not only increases the volume of usable components collected but also enhances donor convenience and satisfaction, encouraging repeat donations.

Europe’s Leadership in the Global Apheresis Market

Europe stands out as the dominant player in the global apheresis market, capturing over 35% of the total revenue in 2023. This commanding market share highlights the region’s pivotal role in advancing apheresis procedures and technologies. Europe’s leadership is the result of multiple interwoven factors that have collectively strengthened its position as a hub for apheresis treatment and innovation.

A key driver behind Europe’s market dominance is the significant increase in the number of specialized apheresis centers, with Germany at the forefront of this expansion. These centers provide critical infrastructure, enabling wider patient access to apheresis therapies for treating a variety of hematological and autoimmune disorders. The growth of these facilities reflects both rising clinical demand and a commitment to enhancing healthcare capabilities across the continent.

While the cost of apheresis equipment and treatments in Europe remains high compared to other regions, this factor has paradoxically contributed to the market’s substantial revenue growth. The elevated costs are indicative of advanced, state-of-the-art technologies and the quality of care provided. European healthcare systems, supported by well-established infrastructure, have been able to absorb these costs, facilitating widespread adoption of apheresis despite financial challenges.

Global Apheresis Market Leaders

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Terumo BCT, Inc

Fresenius Kabi

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Apheresis Disposables

Apheresis Devices

By Type

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Other

By Procedure

Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis)

Therapeutic Apheresis

By Technology

Centrifugation

Membrane Separation

Selective Adsorption

By End User

Hospital

Blood Collection Center

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

