Gambling Market Report 2026: $728.79 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The gambling market has experienced consistent growth, projected to expand from $574.55 billion in 2025 to $600.98 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6%. This historic growth is due to the legalization of gambling, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, expansion of land-based casinos, a surge in sports betting interest, and the rise of digital payment methods.

Looking forward, the gambling market is poised for sustained growth to reach $728.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by regulatory clarity for online gambling, a greater demand for immersive experiences, blockchain-based platforms, and responsible gambling technology. Emerging trends include the rise of online and mobile platforms, integration of live betting, expansion of virtual and VR experiences, data analytics for engagement, and secure digital payment systems.

The growing demand for gambling fuels market expansion, as a significant adult demographic regularly participates, indicating robust consumer engagement. In June 2024, the UK Gambling Commission reported that 48% of Great Britain adults engaged in gambling, with 27% participating beyond lotteries, showcasing continuous engagement since 2023.

The rise of live casinos is a key market driver. Offering real-time, interactive experiences, live casinos provide authentic gaming atmospheres, enhancing player interaction. A UK Gambling Commission report in February 2024 noted a $16.28 billion GGY for the UK's gambling sector, fueled by a $7 billion contribution from remote casino, betting, and bingo segments.

Companies are focusing on innovation, such as sports betting experience platforms, to maintain competitiveness. For instance, in September 2023, Genius Sports launched BetVision, an immersive sports wagering platform that allows in-video betting, integrating features like bet slips and real-time augmentations to boost engagement.

Major industry players include China Welfare Lottery, Flutter Entertainment plc, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Resorts International, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Other notable names are Bet365 Group Ltd, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Wynn Resorts Ltd., and many more, reflecting the global scope of this market.

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the gambling market as of 2025, with Eastern Europe expected to be the fastest-grower during the forecast period. Regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries of focus include China, India, USA, UK, Germany, and several others across the globe.

The gambling market's value encompasses revenues from casinos, bingo halls, lotteries, and sports betting, including services from operators and hotels. The market value reflects goods and services provided directly to consumers.Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $600.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $728.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr)

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Adoption of Online and Mobile Gambling Platforms

Rising Integration of Live Betting Features

Expansion of Virtual and Vr-Based Gambling Experiences

Growing Use of Data Analytics for Player Engagement

Enhanced Focus on Secure Digital Payment Systems

Companies Featured

China Welfare Lottery

Flutter Entertainment plc

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

MGM Resorts International

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Bet365 Group Ltd

Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Melco International Development Ltd.

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Inspire Integrated Resort

Aquis Great Barrier Reef Casino

Sky City Auckland Casino

Deltin Daman Casino

SJM Grand Lisboa

City Of Dreams

Venetian Macao

Kangwon Land Casino

Holland America Cruise Line Volendam

Resorts World Sentosa

Spielbank Do-Hohensyburg

Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones

Casino de la Vallee - St. Vincent

Zeal Network SE

Betway

Novibet

Merkur Casinos

CasinoLuck

CasinoJoy

Merlin Entertainments

Selena World Resort & Casino

Admiral Casino Colosseum

Luxury Casino, Casino Action

Goldfishka

BetChan Casino

NetBet Casino

Joy Casino

Marriott Hotel & Casino Warsaw

SPIN Casino

DraftKings Inc

BetAmerica

LeoVegas AB

Evolution Gaming AB

Scientific Games Corporation

Buffalo Partners

the Stars Group Inc

Hipodromo Argentino de Palermo

Sun Monticello Casino and Hotel

Casino Golden Palace

Casino de Tigre

Casino Buenos Aires

Trilenium Casino

Casino Rock'n Jazz

Celebrity Cruises - Constellation

Casino du Liban

888casino

Jumeirah

Farah Experiences LLC

Parimatch

Unibet

22bet

GrandWest Casino & Entertainment World

Sun International

Peermont

Federal Palace Hotel & Casino

Kairo International

Le Grande Casino

Maritim Jolie Ville Resort & Casino Sharm El Sheikh.

