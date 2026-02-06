Gambling Market Report 2026: $728.79 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gambling market has experienced consistent growth, projected to expand from $574.55 billion in 2025 to $600.98 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6%. This historic growth is due to the legalization of gambling, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, expansion of land-based casinos, a surge in sports betting interest, and the rise of digital payment methods.
Looking forward, the gambling market is poised for sustained growth to reach $728.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by regulatory clarity for online gambling, a greater demand for immersive experiences, blockchain-based platforms, and responsible gambling technology. Emerging trends include the rise of online and mobile platforms, integration of live betting, expansion of virtual and VR experiences, data analytics for engagement, and secure digital payment systems.
The growing demand for gambling fuels market expansion, as a significant adult demographic regularly participates, indicating robust consumer engagement. In June 2024, the UK Gambling Commission reported that 48% of Great Britain adults engaged in gambling, with 27% participating beyond lotteries, showcasing continuous engagement since 2023.
The rise of live casinos is a key market driver. Offering real-time, interactive experiences, live casinos provide authentic gaming atmospheres, enhancing player interaction. A UK Gambling Commission report in February 2024 noted a $16.28 billion GGY for the UK's gambling sector, fueled by a $7 billion contribution from remote casino, betting, and bingo segments.
Companies are focusing on innovation, such as sports betting experience platforms, to maintain competitiveness. For instance, in September 2023, Genius Sports launched BetVision, an immersive sports wagering platform that allows in-video betting, integrating features like bet slips and real-time augmentations to boost engagement.
Major industry players include China Welfare Lottery, Flutter Entertainment plc, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Resorts International, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Other notable names are Bet365 Group Ltd, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Wynn Resorts Ltd., and many more, reflecting the global scope of this market.
Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the gambling market as of 2025, with Eastern Europe expected to be the fastest-grower during the forecast period. Regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries of focus include China, India, USA, UK, Germany, and several others across the globe.
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
- Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr)
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Increasing Adoption of Online and Mobile Gambling Platforms
- Rising Integration of Live Betting Features
- Expansion of Virtual and Vr-Based Gambling Experiences
- Growing Use of Data Analytics for Player Engagement
- Enhanced Focus on Secure Digital Payment Systems
