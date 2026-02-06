Investment Portfolio Business Research Report 2026: $6.44 Trn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investments Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global investments market has been witnessing robust growth, with the market size expected to expand from $4.47 trillion in 2025 to $4.77 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Key drivers of this growth include increased household savings, greater access to capital markets, and heightened awareness of wealth management. Furthermore, the availability of diversified investment instruments plays a critical role in propelling the market.

Looking ahead, the investments market is projected to surge to $6.44 trillion by 2030, driven by a 7.8% CAGR. This forecast shows a rising adoption of robo-advisory services and digital investment platforms, along with an increasing demand for alternative assets and personalized investment strategies. Notable trends include a shift towards online investment platforms, sustainable and ESG investments, and data-driven portfolio management.

The upward trajectory in economic growth significantly boosts the investment market, providing numerous investment opportunities and fostering higher returns. For instance, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 2.1% rise in the US GDP in Q2 2023, illustrating how increased economic activity can expand investment opportunities.

Major players in the industry are actively innovating, introducing novel dual investment products to strengthen their market positions. In September 2023, Binance launched new dual investment products offering flexible buy and sell options without trading fees, aiming to attract new users with high reward potential. Additionally, acquisitions like Patria Investments Limited securing a majority stake in Solis Investimentos LTDA in November 2025 highlight strategic moves to enhance regional presence and expand service offerings in credit solutions.

Key market players include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., among others. Western Europe dominated the market in 2025, with North America closely following. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America among others, with countries such as China, USA, Germany, and Brazil being pivotal to the market dynamics.

The investment market generates revenues through investment management activities, including securities underwriting and stock brokerage services. It excludes the value of investments held, focusing instead on fees and commissions on invested amounts. This market is categorized by the business models employed by firms, with revenues stemming from sales, grants, or donations within specified geographies.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Markets Covered: Wealth Management; Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services; Investment Banking

Wealth Management; Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services; Investment Banking Mode: Online; Offline

Online; Offline End User: B2B; B2C

B2B; B2C Countries: Diverse global coverage from China and India to the USA and Brazil

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.77 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.44 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Increasing Adoption of Online Investment Platforms

Rising Demand for Diversified Asset Portfolios

Growing Focus on Sustainable and ESG Investments

Expansion of Retail Investor Participation

Enhanced Use of Data-Driven Portfolio Management

Companies Featured

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Legal & General Group plc

Citigroup Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc.

MORGAN STANLEY & Co. Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Fidelity Investments

Charles Schwab Corporation

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

BlackRock Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

State Street Corporation

Raymond James Financial Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Invesco Ltd.

Evercore Inc.

Lazard Ltd.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation

Houlihan Lokey Inc.

PJT Partners Inc.

Moelis & Company

