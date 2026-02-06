Investment Banking Trading Services Business Research Report 2026: $693.25 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Trading Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The investment banking trading services market has demonstrated strong growth, expanding from $435.35 billion in 2025 to an estimated $477.4 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 9.7%. Key factors contributing to this growth include increasing trading volume, expanding global financial markets, and rising institutional participation in capital markets. Furthermore, the growth of electronic trading platforms and heightened market volatility have significantly impacted this trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $693.25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This forecasted growth is driven by the adoption of AI-driven trading strategies, a heightened demand for advanced risk analytics, and the expansion of digital asset trading services. Additionally, there is a growing focus on regulatory-compliant trading solutions and integrated financial platforms. Notable trends include increased use of algorithmic trading platforms, AI-based risk management tools, and real-time market analytics.

Cybersecurity concerns are anticipated to further propel market growth. Investment banking services managing substantial volumes of sensitive data remain prime targets for cyber threats. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported a 16% increase in cyber threat calls in FY2024-25. This rise underlines the market's critical need for robust security measures.

To maintain competitive advantages, major industry players are innovating with products like Account Aggregator (AA) services. These services, exemplified by PhonePe's initiative in June 2023, enable secure, digital sharing of financial data across institutions, drastically transforming the financial services ecosystem.

Strategic acquisitions further shape the market landscape. In August 2025, StoneX Group Inc. acquired The Benchmark Company LLC to enhance its investment banking capabilities and advisory services, targeting growth-oriented companies across pivotal sectors.

Prominent companies operating within this dynamic market include Bank of America Corporation, Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Inc., and several other key players. Asia-Pacific holds the title as the largest regional market in 2025, with coverage spanning South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market encompasses revenues from services such as underwriting, sales, equity research, and asset management. This valuation reflects the 'factory gate' values of goods and services produced and sold directly to consumers or intermediaries. The described revenues are geographically tied to consumption values generated within the defined market, excluding resales along supply chains.

Markets Covered: Includes services like Equity Underwriting, Trading Services, Financial Advisory, and sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, IT, and more. The report also highlights sub-segments and industry verticals.

Includes services like Equity Underwriting, Trading Services, Financial Advisory, and sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, IT, and more. The report also highlights sub-segments and industry verticals. Companies Mentioned: Features major players such as Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and others across various countries, including USA, China, Germany, India, and Japan.

Features major players such as Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and others across various countries, including USA, China, Germany, India, and Japan. Regions: Detailed analysis covers Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and other significant regions with a focused time series offering five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast.

Detailed analysis covers Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and other significant regions with a focused time series offering five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast. Data and Sourcing: The report is backed by an array of data segmentation, historic and forecast analytics, and market share metrics sourced through end notes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $477.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $693.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



