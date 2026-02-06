FRMI Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Fermi Inc. Securities Class Action with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025, inclusive, and/or pursuant or traceable to the Company’s October 2025 initial public offering (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Fermi securities?

If you purchased Fermi securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until March 6, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fermi-inc/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to a recently filed class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Fermi’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the allegations include that defendants failed to disclose that:

Fermi overstated tenant demand for its Project Matador campus;

Project Matador’s construction financing was heavily dependent on a single tenant’s funding commitment;

There was a significant risk that the tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and

As a result, defendants’ positive statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Following disclosures revealing the risks associated with Project Matador and the Company’s reliance on a single tenant’s funding commitment, investors suffered significant losses.

The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges.

