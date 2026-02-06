Discount Brokerage Business Research Report 2026: $41.7 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discount Brokerage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The discount brokerage market has demonstrated impressive growth, expanding from $27.77 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $30.16 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 8.6%. This surge is propelled by heightened retail investor participation, the proliferation of online trading platforms, and growing financial literacy, coupled with increased internet penetration and diminishing traditional brokerage fees.

Forecasts indicate a continuing upward trajectory, with the market set to reach $41.7 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.4%. This expansion will likely be driven by rising demand for AI-driven investment insights, an expanded digital asset trading repertoire, the increased use of personalized trading interfaces, greater adoption by younger investors, and enhanced regulatory transparency in online trading.

Key trends to watch include the growing use of commission-free trading platforms, the rise of mobile-first investment apps, and the integration of robo-advisory tools. The market also is shifting towards self-directed investment models and a focus on providing real-time market access.

The influx of retail investors remains a critical growth driver. Technological advancements have democratized access to the stock market, making investing more appealing and accessible, particularly for non-professional investors. Reports, such as the one from the UK's Office for National Statistics, highlight the expanding retail sales volumes, bolstering this sector's growth.

To stay competitive, leading companies are enhancing their web-based trading platforms. An example is HDFC Securities' launch of the HDFC SKY app in September 2023-an innovative platform featuring flat pricing for trades, ensuring a seamless trading experience with advanced technology integration.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the market landscape. In December 2023, Mirae Asset Securities Co. acquired Sharekhan for $360 million, a move to fortify its presence in India's burgeoning retail brokerage market and support its global expansion strategy.

Major players in the sector include Fidelity Investments Inc., Charles Schwab Corporation, and Robinhood Markets Inc., among others. South America was the market leader in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and notable countries like China, India, and the USA.

The discount brokerage sector's revenues stem from services like executing buy and sell orders, offering educational resources, and providing basic account management. These revenues reflect sales, grants, or donations, and are reported in USD unless specified otherwise.

Report Scope:

Mode: Online; Hybrid Service

Service Type: Trade Order Execution; Online Platforms; Robo-Based Services; Education Tools

Commission Model: Commission-Free; Fixed Flat-Fee

Asset Class: Equities, Derivatives, ETFs, Mutual Funds, Forex, Cryptocurrencies

End User: Retail Investors; Active Traders

Key Companies Mentioned: Fidelity Investments Inc., Charles Schwab Corporation, Interactive Brokers, Robinhood Markets Inc., among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Fidelity Investments Inc.

Charles Schwab Corporation

Ally Financial Inc.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

SoFi Technologies Inc.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

IG Group Holdings plc

Citadel Securities LLC

NerdWallet Inc.

Acorns Grow Inc.

TradeStation Group Inc.

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC

Stash Financial Inc.

Saxo Bank a/S

Public Holdings Inc.

Wealthfront Inc.

Alice Blue Financial Services Private Limited

Folio Investments Inc.

OANDA Corporation

eOption

Tastytrade Inc.

Zacks Investment Research Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbex61

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment