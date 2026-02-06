Valuables Custody Service Business Research Report 2026: $35.79 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valuables Custody Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The valuables custody service market has witnessed substantial growth and is set to expand from $26.4 billion in 2025 to $28.55 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth reflects a spike in high-net-worth populations, document security prioritization, corporate governance enhancements, and an increased demand for legal and financial documentation services. Moreover, the market is experiencing the evolution of professional custody service providers.

Looking ahead, the valuables custody service sector is projected to grow robustly, reaching $38.53 billion by 2030 at a 7.8% CAGR. Key factors driving this growth include heightened demand for digital custody solutions, regulatory compliance pressures, and increased corporate focus on data and asset protection. The sector is seeing a surge in the adoption of smart vault technologies and a growing trend towards outsourcing custody services. Significant trends include digitized custody management platforms, demand for high-security vaults, and advanced inventory tracking systems.

The rise in theft and crime is a critical catalyst for the valuables custody service industry. Valuables custody services provide sophisticated security solutions and professional risk management to counteract illegal activities, notably impacting the ability of criminals to access valuable assets. The Council on Criminal Justice reported a 105% increase in the average motor vehicle theft rates in 2023 compared to 2019 in 34 U.S. cities, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced custody solutions.

Key industry players are investing in advanced automated vault solutions, including robotic retrieval systems and biometric authentication, to improve security and accessibility. Innovations such as automated locker handling and identity verification provide round-the-clock secure storage and user-friendly management options. For instance, prominent companies have launched fully automated vault systems with 247 secure storage, leveraging robotic technology and biometric identity verification to streamline operations.

In a notable development from February 2023, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a major cryptocurrency and digital asset firm, acquired GK8 for $44 million. This acquisition enhances Galaxy's digital asset custody capabilities, bolstering its role in securely managing high-value assets. GK8, based in Israel, specializes in secure digital asset custody services for institutional clients, featuring offline storage and advanced security measures.

Leading companies in the market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, Deutsche Bank AG, and others such as Gemini Trust Company LLC and Fidelity Digital Assets. North America emerged as the largest market region in 2025, with noteworthy growth across Asia-Pacific, South America, and other regions.

The valuables custody service market encompasses real-time secure storage, risk management, and personalized client services. The revenues reflect sales and service provisions within the specified geography, considering only consumer-end interactions. Market value denotes the income enterprises derive from selling goods/services within a specified region, exclusive of intermediary resale revenues.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Increasing Adoption of Digitized Custody Management Platforms

Rising Demand for High-Security Vault Infrastructure

Growing Integration of Inventory Tracking and Audit Systems

Expansion of Custody Services for Enterprise Clients

Enhanced Focus on Risk Mitigation and Compliance

