Skincare Market Forecast Projected Growth from USD 123.64 Billion in 2025 to USD 240.28 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global skincare market size is calculated at USD 132.13 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 240.28 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5610

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the skincare market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By product, the creams segment registered dominance in the market in 2025.

By product, the powders segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By packaging type, the tubes segment led the market in 2025.

By packaging type, the bottles segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By gender, the female segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By gender, the male segment is estimated to grow at a lucrative rate in the market during the forecast period.

What is Skincare?

Skincare is the practice of maintaining, protecting, and improving the health and appearance of the skin through regular cleaning, moisturizing, protecting, and treatment routines. The skincare market is growing due to rising consumer awareness about skin health, increasing disposable incomes, and a strong influence from social media and beauty trends. Demand for natural and personalized products is boosting sales, while innovation in formulations and wider availability online make products more accessible. Additionally, greater focus on self-care and anti-aging solutions drives continuous market expansion.

For Instance,

In June 2024, a Benchmarking Company survey found that 71% of global skincare users view sun exposure as a major cause of aging, boosting demand for SPF-based products. As a result, multi-functional skincare, including daily-use sunscreens and creams or lotions with added SPF benefits, has seen strong market adoption.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Skincare Market?

The key drivers of the market include growing awareness of skin health, rising disposable income, and increasing influence of social media and beauty influencers. Demand for natural, organic, and clean-label products is rising along with interest in anti-aging and personalized skincare solutions. Additionally, rapid product innovation, expanding e-commerce channels, and a stronger focus on self-care and wellness are accelerating market growth.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Skincare Market?

In May 2025, KorinMi raised ₹3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by CXOs Vikas Agarwal and Vivek Kumar, along with other investors. The funds will support technology development, brand expansion, marketing efforts, and the launch of science-driven Korean skincare products tailored to the Indian market.

KorinMi raised ₹3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by CXOs Vikas Agarwal and Vivek Kumar, along with other investors. The funds will support technology development, brand expansion, marketing efforts, and the launch of science-driven Korean skincare products tailored to the Indian market. In May 2025, Natural Grocers introduced a premium vegan skincare range offering spa-like self-care at accessible prices. The collection includes body butters, scrubs, washes, and creams made without parabens, petroleum, or synthetic fragrances, and features essential oils and plant-based phyto-collagen. This launch strengthens the company’s house brand focus on quality and affordability.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Skincare Market?

Emerging challenges in the market include intense competition and market saturation, rising raw materials and formulation costs, and stricter regulatory and safety compliance requirements. Consumers are also becoming more cautious about product claims, increasing demand for transparency and proven efficacy. Additionally, sustainability pressure and supply chain disruption pose hurdles for brands seeking consistent growth.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Skincare Market in 2025?

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025 due to high consumer awareness of skin health, strong demand for premium and anti-aging products, and widespread adoption of daily skincare routines. The region benefits from high disposable incomes, rapid product innovation, and a well-established presence of leading skincare brands. Additionally, strong e-commerce penetration and dermatologist-backed products supported market dominance.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the skincare market in 2025 due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing beauty awareness among younger consumers. Strong influence of K-beauty and J-Beauty trends, incoming demand for natural and affordable products, and rapid growth of e-commerce and social media marketing further accelerated market expansion across emerging economies.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

How did the Creams Segment Dominate the Skincare Market in 2025?

The creams segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its wide usage across moisturizing, anti-aging, brightening, and sun protection applications. Creams offer long-lasting hydration and are suitable for different skin types, making them a daily essential. Growing demand for multi-functional and dermatology-recommended formulations, along with premium product launched, further supported segment dominance.

The powders segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the skincare market during the forecast period due to rising demand for lightweight, non-greasy, and travel-friendly skincare formats. Powders offer longer shelf life, easy application, and reduced need for preservatives. Growing interest in waterless and sustainable beauty, along with innovations in enzyme and exfoliating powders, is further driving rapid segment growth.

By Packaging Type Analysis

Why the Tubes Segment Dominated the Skincare Market?

The tubes segment dominated the market due to its convenience, portability, and hygienic dispensing. Tubes allow controlled product usage, reduce contamination, and are suitable for a wide range of skincare products such as creams, gels, and lotions. Their cost-effectiveness, durability, and compatibility with travel-size formats further supported widespread adoption among both consumers and manufacturers.

The bottles segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the skincare market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for liquid skincare products such as serum, toners, and oils. Bottles support pump and dropper formats, enabling precise dispensing and premium appeals. Rising adoption of sustainable, refillable, and recyclable bottle designs, along with premiumization trends, is further driving segment growth.

By Gender Analysis

How did the Female Segment Dominate the Skincare Market in 2025?

The female segment led the market in 2025 as women demonstrated higher engagement with daily skincare routines and preventive skin health practices. Strong demand for anti-aging, moisturizing, sun protection, and cosmetic skincare products supported growth. Additionally, the increased influence of beauty influencers, dermatological awareness, and premium skincare adoption, along with wider product availability tailored to women, contributed to segment dominance.

The male segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate in the skincare market during the forecast period due to rising grooming awareness and acceptance of skincare routines among men. Increasing demand for simple, multifunctional products such as cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens is driving growth. expanding male-focused product lines, targeted marketing, and a stronger influence of social media and fitness culture are further accelerating market expansion.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

What are the Recent Developments in the Skincare Market?

In October 2025, SkinMedica unveiled updated product packaging and introduced the HA5® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer. The new launch emphasizes enhanced hydration and improved skin health, reinforcing the brand’s focus on advanced, science-backed skincare solutions.

SkinMedica unveiled updated product packaging and introduced the HA5® Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer. The new launch emphasizes enhanced hydration and improved skin health, reinforcing the brand’s focus on advanced, science-backed skincare solutions. In September 2025, dermatologist-backed skincare brand Ceuticoz partnered with Dabur NewU to strengthen its retail presence. The brand’s popular serums, sunscreens, and treatment products launched in 25 NewU stores, with plans to expand to 100+ outlets across India within six months. The collaboration focuses on improving access to high-performance skincare while enhancing consumer education and personalized in-store experiences.

Skincare Market Key Players List

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global skin anesthetic cream market size is calculated at US$ 2.35 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 2.5 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 4.36 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2025 and 2034.

The global skin repair market size is calculated at USD 85 billion in 2024, grew to USD 90.58 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 160.46 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2025 and 2034.

The global skin repair dressing market was estimated at US$ 8.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 16.45 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The global personalized skin care products market size is calculated at US$ 30.63 in 2024, grew to US$ 33.09 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 66.37 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The global topical drug delivery market size is calculated at US$ 268.96 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 292.52 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 622.85 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.76% between 2026 and 2035.

The drug-induced dyskinesia market size is calculated at US$ 418 million in 2024, grew to US$ 436.2 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 627.5 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. anti-aging market size is calculated at US$ 20.21 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 21.61 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 39.6 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Creams

Lotions

Powders

Sprays

Others



By Packaging Type

Tubes

Bottles

Jars

Others

By Gender

Women

Men

By Distribution Channel

Cosmetic stores

Online Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5610

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest

Read More:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/human-insulin-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/disease-management-apps-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/practice-management-system-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pharmacovigilance-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/gene-therapy-platform-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/consumer-healthcare-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/diabetes-management-apps-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/us-digital-mental-health-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/mental-health-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/urinary-incontinence-devices-market-sizing