NTE Welcomes Players Back With New Content for ‘Co-Ex Test’ in 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hethereau is open once again! NTE (Neverness to Everness) , Perfect World Games and Hotta Studio’s ambitious, urban open-world RPG, is open to players for its latest closed beta, the ‘Co-Ex Test’, on PC and PlayStation®5. In addition, Perfect World Games is thrilled to announce that pre-registration for the iOS and Android versions of NTE is now also open.

While registration for the Co-Ex Test on PC and PS5 is now closed, there’s still a chance for aspiring anomaly hunters to get in on the action. By participating in Twitch Drops livestreams and linking their Perfect World Games account, viewers can watch their favourite streamers explore Hethereau — and also have a chance of being picked for test access!

Check out the Co-Ex Test trailer here:

YouTube | Download

New features unlocked in the Co-Ex Test include:

Crime Mechanics: Committing illegal acts in the city increases your wanted level, which may lead to police pursuit! After being captured, players will be sent to the detention center, where they can either work to repay their debt to society…or attempt to break out!

Committing illegal acts in the city increases your wanted level, which may lead to police pursuit! After being captured, players will be sent to the detention center, where they can either work to repay their debt to society…or attempt to break out! Driving and Modifications: New vehicle models have been added, such as muscle cars, supercars and motorbikes! Character companion and ride animations have also been updated, along with a new first-person POV setting. New vehicle actions include honking horns and jumping off your vehicle, while vehicles themselves are also now susceptible to popped tires, knockbacks, damage and…explosions! There have also been updates to general handling and physics, and additional modification options have been unlocked.

New vehicle models have been added, such as muscle cars, supercars and motorbikes! Character companion and ride animations have also been updated, along with a new first-person POV setting. New vehicle actions include honking horns and jumping off your vehicle, while vehicles themselves are also now susceptible to popped tires, knockbacks, damage and…explosions! There have also been updates to general handling and physics, and additional modification options have been unlocked. New Urban Gameplay Mechanics: City life is more immersive than ever! Players can engage in activities like fishing, earning money as a taxi driver, racing, playing Mahjong and rhythm games, working at coffee shops, and taking part in the new Pink Paws Heist to plunder resources.

City life is more immersive than ever! Players can engage in activities like fishing, earning money as a taxi driver, racing, playing Mahjong and rhythm games, working at coffee shops, and taking part in the new Pink Paws Heist to plunder resources. Protagonist and Main Character Outfits: New urban outfits are available for players to dress up the protagonist and main characters. Each is designed with a minimalist style that emphasizes sleek, practical fashion without flowing cloth or ribbons, offering a fresh and modern look to fit the city's vibrant atmosphere.

About NTE

NTE is an ambitious and unique online RPG that takes place in the city of Hethereau - a vast, seamless open world rendered with the power of Unreal Engine 5, where humans co-exist with supernatural anomalies. Players will control a range of vibrant and dynamic characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities, in order to explore the city and investigate these anomalies in episodic, comedy-drama storylines.

Aside from the core story and RPG gameplay, players will also be able to take part in an ever-expanding roster of activities, including collecting, modding and racing sports cars, buying and designing their own chic city getaways and even running a business. Whatever you choose to do with your time in Hethereau, the experience always promises to be immersive, absorbing, and never-ending.

NTE is in development for PC, console and mobile. More information is available via the NTE website , or by following the game on X and joining the official Discord server .

A full press kit, including logo, screenshots, key art, and more, can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/nte-press-kit .

About Perfect World Games

Perfect World Games is a global gaming company specializing in game development, operations, and publishing. With a diverse product portfolio across MMO, open-world, action, turn-based, and other genres, the company has expanded its presence on multiple platforms, including PC, mobile, consoles, and VR. Leveraging its industry-leading in-house development capabilities, Perfect World Games is committed to delivering high-quality game content and experiences to players worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.perfectworld.com

About Hotta Studio

Hotta Studio previously developed the globally released open-world game Tower of Fantasy. Tower of Fantasy features a light sci-fi art style with anime aesthetics, and was created with Unreal Engine 4, providing players worldwide with a rich and diverse open-world gaming experience.

