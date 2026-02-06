Notice on Convening of the Extrardinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

Under the initiative and decision of the Board of AB Amber Grid (company code 303090867, registered office address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania) (further on Amber Grid, the Company), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Amber Grid is convened at the Company’s registered office (address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania) on 2 March 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Amber Grid:

1) On the approval of the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026-02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements

The beginning of the shareholders' registration: at 9:30 a.m., on 2 March 2026.

The end of the shareholders' registration: at 9:45 a.m., on 2 March 2026.

The record date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 23 February 2026. The right of participation and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of Amber Grid by the end of the record date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A person participating at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to vote must provide a document confirming the person’s identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall, in addition to the afore-mentioned document, provide a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder.

Participation and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means shall not be possible.

On 6 February 2025, the Board of Amber Grid approved the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the draft decisions of the Meeting:

1) 1. On the approval of the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026-02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements

The draft decision:

“1.1. To approve the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026 -02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements with entities operating in Ukraine that meet the requirements of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania and to approve the following essential terms and conditions of the Humanitarian Aid Agreement:

1.1.1. Subject matter of the agreements – humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian energy sector with the Company's assets with a balance sheet value of 7,404.64 EUR.

1.1.2. Object of the agreements – the Company's equipment specified in the list of equipment to be transferred (attached).

1.1.3. Parties to the agreements – Amber Grid AB and the entities specified in Article 11(21) of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania.

1.1.4. Purpose of the humanitarian aid – to restore Ukrainian energy facilities damaged by the war.

1.2. To authorize the head of Amber Grid AB (with the right to delegate) to conclude humanitarian aid agreements under the essential terms and conditions specified in paragraph 1.1 of this decision and to agree on other (non-essential) terms of these agreements on behalf of the Company, provided that the approval of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania to provide humanitarian aid have been obtained.”

The shareholders may familiarise themselves with the draft resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders and other additional materials related to the General Meeting of Shareholders also with the implementation of the shareholders’ rights at the Central Database of Regulated Information www.crib.lt and on the Company’s website www.ambergrid.lt .

The shareholders of Amber Grid, whose shares are entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes, have the right to supplement the agenda for the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing and sent by registered mail or delivered to the head office of the Company to the address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius (the “Head Office”). The draft resolutions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt resolutions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside the proposal. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than by 16 February 2026.

The shareholders entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes have the right, at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting, to propose in writing new draft resolutions on the items put on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Such proposal must be made in writing and submitted to the Company by registered mail or delivered to the Head Office. The proposal submitted during the meeting must be formalized in writing and delivered to the Secretary of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholders have the right to submit questions to the Company regarding the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 2 March 2026, in advance, but not later than by 25 February 2026. Questions must be formalized in writing and delivered to the Company by registered mail or to the Head Office. The Company will not provide any answer to the question submitted by a shareholder personally to him / her in case relevant information is available on the Company’s website www.ambergrid.lt.

Each shareholder has the right to authorise a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his/her behalf at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proxy holder of the shareholder must have the document confirming the person’s identity and the Proxy certified in accordance with the procedure established by the laws, which must be delivered to the Head Office not later than before the end of the registration of the attendees of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the proxy holder has the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him/her. The form of the Proxy for the representation at the General Meeting of Shareholders is available on the website of the Company www.ambergrid.lt.

On the issues on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders may vote in writing by filling in a General Ballot Paper. On the shareholder’s request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, will send a General Ballot Paper by registered mail free of charge or submit it in person against signature to the shareholder. The shareholder or his/her proxy holder must undersign the filled in General Ballot Paper. If the General Ballot Paper is signed by a person who is not a shareholder, a document certifying his / her right to vote must be appended to the filled in Ballot Paper. The duly filled General Ballot Paper must be delivered to the Company by registered mail or submitted against signature at the Head Office not later than before the end of registration of the attendees of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The form of the General Ballot Paper is available on the website of the Company www.ambergrid.lt.

On the day of convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders the total number of shares was 178 382 514. All these shares grant a voting right.

Information referred to in Article 262 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania will be available on the website of the Company www.ambergrid.lt.

Information about the additions to the agenda, as well as resolutions adopted by the general meeting will also be available on the Central Database of Regulated Information www.crib.lt.

ANNEXES:

General Ballot Paper. Proxy Form. A list of equipment in stock that can be provided as humanitarian aid on demand.

More information:

Eglė Krasauskienė

Head of Communications Amber Grid

+37063706011, e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt;

