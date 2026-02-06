Bronx New York Medical Malpractice Lawyer: How to Establish Causation in the Bronx, New York Medical Negligence Cases

Bronx, NY, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York medical malpractice law requires demonstrating that physician negligence served as a substantial factor in causing patient harm. Proving causation demands showing that the doctor's actions, or failure to act, directly resulted in injury or death. Establishing this causal link often represents the most challenging aspect of medical malpractice litigation, particularly in cases involving patients with pre-existing conditions or complex medical histories.

Loss of chance doctrine applies in cases where medical errors reduce a patient's probability of successful outcomes. Delayed cancer diagnosis cases frequently involve loss of chance analysis—a tumor that would have responded to treatment at an early stage may progress and metastasize during delays caused by misdiagnosis. In such cases, cure rates may decline from 85 percent to 20 percent or less due to diagnostic failures.

The Bronx, New York Statute of Limitations for Medical Malpractice

The Bronx, New York's medical malpractice statute of limitations generally provides two and a half years from the date of malpractice to file legal action. However, important exceptions exist that can extend or modify this timeframe. The continuous treatment doctrine delays the statute until treatment by the negligent physician concludes. In cancer misdiagnosis cases, the statute begins running when the cancer is discovered rather than when the negligent misdiagnosis occurred.

A discovery rule applies to cases involving foreign objects negligently left in patients' bodies during surgery. When surgical instruments, sponges, or other materials remain in patients after procedures, the statute of limitations may begin only upon discovery rather than at the time of surgery. Laverne's Law, recent New York legislation addressing cancer misdiagnosis cases, modified limitations periods for these specific claims.

Timing proves critical in medical malpractice cases for reasons beyond statutory requirements. Evidence disappears over time, medical records may be altered or lost, witnesses' memories fade, and testimony changes.

