Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000955140-0
|DK000955175-6
|DK000955167-3
|DK000955159-0
|DK000955183-0
|DK000955191-3
|Reference rate
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Euribor3M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32G
|32H
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 10,900 mio.
|DKK 4,700 mio.
|DKK 10,300 mio.
|DKK 2,300 mio.
|EUR 370 mio.
|EUR 20 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 31,256 mio.
|DKK 14,850 mio.
|DKK 16,725 mio.
|DKK 6,268 mio.
|EUR 1,758 mio.
|EUR 38 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|+0.04%
|+0.07%
|+0.04%
|+0.10%
|+0.33%
|+0.48%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.00
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01/10/2028
|01/10/2028
|01/04/2029
|01/04/2029
|01/04/2029
|01/10/2030
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
