Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2026.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Euribor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000955140-0 DK000955175-6 DK000955167-3 DK000955159-0 DK000955183-0 DK000955191-3 Reference rate Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Euribor3M Euribor3M Cover pool H (SDO) G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32G 32H 32H 32H 32H Callable No No No Yes Yes Yes Auction results Total allotment DKK 10,900 mio. DKK 4,700 mio. DKK 10,300 mio. DKK 2,300 mio. EUR 370 mio. EUR 20 mio. Total bids DKK 31,256 mio. DKK 14,850 mio. DKK 16,725 mio. DKK 6,268 mio. EUR 1,758 mio. EUR 38 mio. Interest rate spread +0.04% +0.07% +0.04% +0.10% +0.33% +0.48% Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.00 100.20 Other information Maturity 01/10/2028 01/10/2028 01/04/2029 01/04/2029 01/04/2029 01/10/2030

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

