Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

 | Source: Totalkredit A/S Totalkredit A/S

To        Nasdaq Copenhagen
        and the Press
        

        

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2026.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanEuribor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000955140-0DK000955175-6DK000955167-3DK000955159-0DK000955183-0DK000955191-3
Reference rateCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MEuribor3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)G (RO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32G32H32H32H32H
CallableNoNoNoYesYesYes
Auction results      
Total allotmentDKK 10,900 mio.DKK 4,700 mio.DKK 10,300 mio.DKK 2,300 mio.EUR 370 mio.EUR 20 mio.
Total bids DKK 31,256 mio.DKK 14,850 mio.DKK 16,725 mio.DKK 6,268 mio.EUR 1,758 mio.EUR 38 mio.
Interest rate spread+0.04%+0.07%+0.04%+0.10%+0.33%+0.48%
Price100.20100.20100.20100.20100.00100.20
Other information      
Maturity01/10/202801/10/202801/04/202901/04/202901/04/202901/10/2030

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans

Recommended Reading