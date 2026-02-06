Process Analytical Technology Market to Reach US$ 7,828.0 Million by 2030 Driven by Real-Time Process Monitoring, Quality by Design (QbD), and AI-Enabled Continuous Manufacturing | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global process analytical technology market is projected to add an opportunity of US$ 4,923.41 Mn during 2022-2030 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,828.03 Mn by 2030. Furthermore, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The adoption of advanced process analytical technologies (PAT) is accelerating, largely propelled by regulatory mandates emphasizing Quality-by-Design (QbD) frameworks. Regulators now require manufacturers to embed quality into every stage of the production process rather than relying solely on end-product testing. This shift compels producers to implement sophisticated monitoring and control systems that provide real-time insights, ensuring consistent product quality and compliance.

Alongside regulatory drivers, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a significant migration from traditional batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing workflows. Continuous processes enable faster production cycles and more consistent product quality, effectively shortening regulatory approval timelines. This shift not only accelerates time-to-market but also opens new opportunities for higher-margin revenue streams by reducing operational costs and increasing manufacturing flexibility.

AI and IIoT: Revolutionizing Process Monitoring in Manufacturing

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is driving a transformative shift in process monitoring, acting as a key catalyst for market advancement. Traditionally, manufacturing relied heavily on reactive quality control methods, where issues were identified only after they affected the final product. However, with AI and IIoT, the industry is moving toward predictive, real-time quality assurance systems that empower operators to detect deviations early—before they compromise product quality.

The adoption of AI and IIoT transforms manufacturing processes by enabling continuous data analysis and intelligent decision-making. These technologies collect and process vast amounts of real-time data from various sensors embedded throughout the production line. By analyzing these data streams, manufacturers can identify patterns and predict potential faults, allowing them to intervene promptly.

The growing enthusiasm for AI-powered solutions is evident in recent industry reports. According to Rockwell Automation’s '9th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report' published in March 2024, an impressive 83% of manufacturers plan to adopt Generative AI technologies in their operations within the year. This statistic highlights a robust environment for upgrading analytical infrastructure and embracing smart manufacturing practices.

Surge in R&D Investments Driving Advanced Analytical Technologies

The biopharmaceutical and biosimilar sectors are experiencing a significant surge in research and development (R&D) investments, which is fueling the demand for sophisticated process analytical technologies (PAT). As these industries shift their focus toward increasingly complex biologic drugs, the need for precision and continuous monitoring becomes paramount.

Biologics present unique manufacturing challenges due to their complex molecular structures and sensitivity to production conditions. Unlike traditional small-molecule drugs, biologics require meticulous control over every stage of the production process. This complexity has increased the reliance on PAT systems that can provide real-time, accurate data and enable continuous monitoring.

The heightened focus on biologics and biosimilars is reflected in the substantial capital investments being made to modernize and expand production capabilities. Companies are channeling billions of dollars into state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology to meet growing demand and maintain competitive advantage. For example, in June 2024, Novo Nordisk announced a $4.1 billion investment to construct a second fill and finish manufacturing facility in Clayton, North Carolina.

On-line Measurement: Leading the Market with Precision

In 2021, on-line measurement emerged as a dominant player in the global market, capturing a substantial 42.4% share. This method has gained prominence due to its ability to provide timely and accurate data during the manufacturing process, enabling manufacturers to monitor and control production parameters effectively.

On-line measurement involves the extraction of a sample directly during the production process. This sample is then assessed for its suitability, with the option to divert it from the main manufacturing stream through a bypass mechanism. Depending on the outcome, the sample may even be returned to the bioreactor, ensuring minimal waste and continuous process flow. This approach allows for ongoing monitoring without interrupting the production line, facilitating seamless integration into existing workflows.

One of the key benefits of on-line measurement is its relatively simple sterilization process. Because the sampling occurs under stationary conditions, it is easier to maintain sterile environments, reducing the risk of contamination. Additionally, the straightforward access to samples allows for precise and repeatable measurements, which are crucial in maintaining product quality.

Pharmaceutical Segment: A Market Powerhouse

In 2021, the pharmaceutical segment commanded a significant share of approximately 48.6% of the overall market, establishing itself as a dominant force within the industry. This stronghold is expected to persist and even strengthen throughout the forecast period, driven by continual advancements in drug development and manufacturing. The pharmaceutical sector’s expansive reach and critical role in healthcare innovation underscore its central importance to the broader market landscape.

Pharmaceutical production is a highly intricate process that demands a fusion of creativity, advanced scientific expertise, and precise engineering knowledge. Manufacturing drugs is far from straightforward; it requires rigorous quality management systems to ensure safety, efficacy, and consistency. Moreover, the raw materials and resources used in pharmaceutical manufacturing often exhibit significant variability in their properties—such as moisture content, viscosity, and crystalline structure—which can impact the final product’s quality.

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) has emerged as a transformative tool for pharmaceutical manufacturers aiming to optimize production. By providing real-time monitoring and control of manufacturing processes, PAT enables companies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce waste, and avoid over-processing. Importantly, it also minimizes process variability, ensuring a more consistent and reliable output.

North America’s Dominance in the Market

In 2021, North America emerged as the dominant player in the pharmaceutical market, commanding the highest market share at 43.8%. This leadership position is underpinned by the region’s robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies that drive innovation and production.

The significance of North America’s pharmaceutical sector is further illustrated by its substantial contribution to global revenues. In 2020 alone, the region accounted for nearly half—49%—of the world’s total pharmaceutical revenues. This considerable share highlights the economic power and market influence held by North American pharmaceutical companies, reflecting their capacity to meet both domestic and international demand for medicines and therapies.

Innovation is a key factor cementing North America’s market dominance, particularly in the United States. According to IQVIA’s MIDAS report from April 2021, an impressive 63.7% of all new drugs launched globally between 2015 and 2020 were sold in the U.S. market. This high rate of new drug adoption demonstrates the region’s pivotal role as an early adopter of cutting-edge pharmaceuticals, supported by strong regulatory frameworks, advanced research capabilities, and substantial investment in healthcare innovation.

