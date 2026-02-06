Futurum Equities Appoints Industry Veteran Rolf Bulk as Head of Semiconductor & Infrastructure Equity Research

Austin, Texas, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurum Equities, the equities research arm of Futurum Group, today announced that Rolf Bulk has joined the firm as Head of Semiconductor & Infrastructure Equity Research, effective immediately. Bulk and his team will spearhead the development of end-to-end sell-side coverage of the global semiconductor and infrastructure supply chain.

In his new role, Bulk will oversee research spanning compute, memory, foundry, advanced packaging, semiconductor production equipment (SPE), and networking. By leveraging Futurum Group’s deep tech network, unique benchmark data, and proprietary teardown analyses, the division will provide a comprehensive view of the entire data center supply chain. This appointment marks a significant expansion of Futurum Equities’ commitment to delivering actionable and timely insights on key technological developments, paired with institutional-grade financial analysis.

“We are excited to have Rolf Bulk join, marking a meaningful strategic milestone in the continued evolution of Futurum Equities,” said Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group. “As the semiconductor and AI infrastructure landscape becomes increasingly complex and global, our clients require more than financial modeling—they need deep-tier technical intelligence. It’s why they find a most-powerful proposition in the form of Futurum’s AI ‘living intelligence’ which disrupts our entire industry. This environment, paired with Rolf’s unparalleled expertise and proven track record will be instrumental to the clarity and proprietary data granted to clients who navigate this critical sector.”



“Investors want timely, unbiased analyses that cut through the noise, especially in semiconductors and AI infrastructure, where the cycle moves relentlessly fast and global, cross-sector context is essential,” said Rolf Bulk. “At Futurum Equities, we’re building an institutional-grade research product: rigorous, unburdened by silos in coverage, and leveraging proprietary data to deliver both institutional clients and the broader retail investor audience a clear view on inflections and the companies shaping the digital economy of tomorrow.”

The new research vertical aims to bridge the gap between high-level market trends and technical hardware realities. By integrating the Group's existing data-driven methodologies with sell-side rigor, Futurum Equities provides a unique vantage point on the companies driving the next generation of computing.

“We launched Futurum Equities with the investor in mind. Granting access to institutional-grade insights they can rely on, leveling the playing field without the conflicts or noise.” Said Shay Boloor, President of Futurum Equities. “Semiconductors and infrastructure sit at the heart of every major technological shift right now and adding Rolf to spearhead the segment materially raises the bar for the quality and credibility of our coverage.”

About Rolf Bulk

Rolf Bulk, the incoming Head of Semiconductor & Infrastructure Equity Research at Futurum Equities, has over a decade of experience as a financial analyst focused on technology and semiconductors. He joins the firm from New Street Research, where he served as a Senior Analyst and co-founder of the Technology vertical, covering semiconductor and infrastructure stocks across Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

Prior to his tenure at New Street, Bulk was a key contributor to Bernstein's European semiconductor team, which held an Institutional Investor #1 ranking. He holds an MSc in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics and is based in Singapore. A recognized voice in the industry, Bulk regularly features on major business networks, including Bloomberg, CNBC, and Reuters.

About Futurum Equities

Futurum Equities is the equities research arm of The Futurum Group, a global technology research and advisory firm. Focused on the intersection of technology innovation and capital markets, Futurum Equities provides institutional-grade research and market strategy, leveraging proprietary data and deep industry expertise to serve both institutional and retail investors.

