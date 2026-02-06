Automotive Night Vision System Market to Hit USD 6.34B by 2031 Growing at 11.52% CAGR from 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive night vision systems market size stood at USD 3.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise from USD 3.68 billion in 2026 to USD 6.34 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by stricter pedestrian-safety regulations in the US and Europe, the wider rollout of premium electric vehicle models, and ongoing declines in thermal-imaging component costs. Automakers are increasingly integrating thermal sensors into ADAS platforms to meet upcoming safety requirements, while suppliers are leveraging advances in optics and sensor manufacturing to improve affordability. As a result, night vision technology is steadily shifting from a premium feature to a more widely adopted safety and compliance solution across major automotive markets.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Trends and Growth Drivers



Adoption Across Premium BEVs and Luxury ICE Vehicles: Luxury electric vehicles are increasingly using thermal camera systems to reinforce premium positioning and stand out from mainstream competitors. Automakers are embedding night-vision features that enhance pedestrian and animal detection while maintaining driver comfort and safety. This approach is also reflected in high-end internal combustion models, where similar technologies are offered as optional upgrades. Strong acceptance among premium buyers helps manufacturers scale production, improve supplier efficiencies, and gradually introduce more cost-effective versions of the technology into higher-volume vehicle segments.

Fusion of Thermal and Visible Sensors Supporting Night-Time L3 Autonomy: Blending thermal imaging with conventional camera systems is increasingly seen as a key enabler for higher levels of automated driving in low-light conditions. By compensating for the weaknesses of visible-light cameras at night or in poor weather, sensor-fusion setups improve object recognition and braking reliability. Industry collaborations are accelerating this shift, with thermal, camera, and LiDAR technologies being combined to deliver more consistent machine vision. This layered sensing approach not only improves safety but also adds the redundancy needed to support future autonomous validation and regulatory acceptance.



Get more information on the Automotive Night Vision System Market Trends

Automotive Night Vision System Market Share by Region



North America leads the adoption of automotive night vision systems largely due to clear and enforceable safety regulations. Requirements that ensure pedestrian detection in low-light conditions are prompting automakers to finalize supplier strategies well ahead of deadlines. Strong domestic capabilities in thermal imaging give regional suppliers an advantage, while steady demand for premium SUVs in the United States supports higher volumes. Close alignment between U.S. and Canadian vehicle programs further reinforces the region’s role as an early and influential market for night-vision technologies.



Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest expansion of automotive night vision adoption, led by China’s rapid rollout of advanced driver-assistance features across domestic brands. Automakers in the region are enhancing conventional camera systems with AI-based imaging while gradually introducing true thermal solutions in top-tier models. Efforts to localize lens and sensor manufacturing are helping reduce supply risks and improve cost control. At the same time, Japanese and South Korean brands are strengthening uptake in premium vehicles by integrating night vision with broader surround-view and safety camera systems.



Automotive Night Vision System Market Segmentation Insights



By Technology Type

Far Infrared (LWIR, Uncooled)

Near Infrared (NIR)

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

By Display Type

Navigation System

Instrument Cluster

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Central Infotainment / IVI Screen

By Component Type

Night Vision Cameras (Thermal, NIR)

Control and Processing Units

Display Modules

IR Illumination Sources (LED, VCSEL)

Sensors and Other Components

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM Factory-fit

Aftermarket Retrofit

Companies in the Automotive Night Vision System Industry

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Autoliv Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.

Visteon Corporation

Aisin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Continental AG

Mobileye Global Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Veoneer AB

OmniVision Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Nidec-ELV Automotive Vision



Industry Related Reports

Automotive Engine Market Share: The automotive engine market is projected to grow from approximately USD 85.17 billion in 2026 to around USD 95.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of about 2.37% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by continued demand for internal-combustion and hybrid-ICE powertrains, ongoing engine production in emerging markets, regulatory push for improved efficiency and emissions performance, and investments in advanced combustion technologies that extend ICE relevance amid electrification trends.

Vehicle Analytics Market Report: The vehicle analytics market is projected to grow from about USD 10.07 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 45.41 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of around 35.16% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing deployment of connected-vehicle data solutions, expanding use of real-time analytics for predictive maintenance, safety, and performance insights, and rising monetization of vehicle data through advanced AI and telematics platforms that support fleet optimization and new service models.

EV Battery Pack Market Size: The EV battery pack market is projected to grow from approximately USD 179.49 billion in 2026 to around USD 265.05 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of about 8.11% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by falling battery costs, rapid scaling of gigafactories, cell-to-pack integration, and accelerating adoption of electric passenger and commercial vehicles that are narrowing cost gaps with internal-combustion powertrains and boosting electrification.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.