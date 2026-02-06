Kailas FUGA to Debut US Trail Legend Max King at Barkley Marathons

Guangzhou, China, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA Team has formally announced the signing of its first US athlete Max KING. Recognized as one of America’s most successful multi-discipline runners of this century with accolades in road, track, trail and ultra marathons, KING will make his debut as a Kailas FUGA athlete at Barkley Marathons. As one of the world’s leading trail brands Kailas FUGA’s partnership with world champion KING will include building the US trail community through youth training programs and collaborating on product development.

KING explained, “I joined Kailas FUGA Team because I feel their priorities as a brand align with my own. Not only do they have great gear made by people who use the products every day in their own adventures, but they also emphasize community and youth participation. This is what I have built my running career around. They are passionate about getting people outdoors into the mountains and onto the trails rather than just selling gear.”

Following wins on the challenging 100k Ultra Nuevo León (2025) and the 380k legendary Dragon’s Back (2024), KING continues to build his legacy of elite athletic performances sustained across two decades. He previously won the IAU 100k World Championships and the World Mountain Running Championship and has also set 20 Fastest Known Times (FKTs).

KING kicked off his partnership with Kailas FUGA with a visit to the Guangzhou Headquarters in mid-January, where he tested the full range of current products. Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained, “KING brings world-class performance as well as product expertise and invaluable insights. As a global brand, we aim to make shoes that enhance the performance of trail runners whether in Asia, Europe or the US. We look forward to working with Max to develop terrain-relevant products and build a community of trail runners in the US.”

As Kailas FUGA builds its global athlete community, the FUGA Mountain Club, KING will contribute as a coach and camp director motivating trail runners with his goal to “inspire my own generation and the next to become more active and live a healthy lifestyle.”

KING’s next big adventure will be Barkley Marathons, one of the most iconic and notoriously difficult races in the US.

About Kailas FUGA

Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail. www.kailasfuga.com







