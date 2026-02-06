Tai Software and OpenTrack Announce Integration Bringing AI-Native End-to-End Container Visibility Directly into Tai TMS

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, a leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers, today announced a new integration with OpenTrack that will deliver AI-ready, end-to-end container visibility data directly inside Tai’s platform.

Designed for brokers and logistics teams that utilize Tai as their dedicated freight management platform, the integration eliminates manual portal checks by pushing container milestones, exception signals, and key operational data directly into Tai. As a result, teams can respond faster to costly exceptions, make fewer check calls, and communicate with customers more confidently.

“Busy freight brokers don’t have time to leave their TMS to track down container updates,” said Daniel Ely, CPO at Tai Software. “This integration keeps operational truth inside Tai, helping teams move from reactive updates to proactive customer service.”

Built for Broker Teams Who Operate in Tai

Freight broker teams already manage shipments, workflows, and customer communication in Tai. But container visibility is often spread across steamship line portals, terminal websites, and rail tools. That fragmentation leads to frequent manual check calls, inconsistent customer updates, and delayed decisions.

With OpenTrack integrated into Tai, users receive a standardized, operational view of container milestones directly inside the TMS. Teams spend less time chasing information and more time booking freight and delivering exceptional customer experience.

What OpenTrack Delivers Inside Tai

With OpenTrack connected to Tai, brokers can expect:

Reliable End-to-End Container Milestones

OpenTrack tracks containers across ocean, terminal, rail, and drayage events and sends milestone updates directly to Tai’s Shipment Location History page, making follow-up and sharing across teams simple.

Milestone-Driven Shipment Alerts

OpenTrack continuously sends status and event updates that Tai converts into Shipment Alerts. Brokers can align these alerts with internal workflows to notify shippers about:

Availability

Holds

Rail arrival

Outgate

Delivery

Empty return

And more



Operational Data That Supports Automation and Reporting

The integration also populates practical shipment fields, including last free day and other operational details. This helps teams:

Plan pickups more effectively.

Lower the risk of costly demurrage and detention charges.

Deliver more accurate customer updates.



“OpenTrack provides the only AI-native, end-to-end container visibility data trusted by the largest global logistics company,” said Kevin Valsi, CEO at OpenTrack. “By delivering that battle-tested data directly into Tai, broker teams can operate from a single source of truth and take action faster when exceptions occur.”

How It Works

After adding OpenTrack as an integration source in Tai and completing a one-time webhook registration, users can begin tracking containers directly from the Shipment Location History page or the Check Call modal.

Required shipment information includes:

Container number

Master bill number (MAWB)

Setup and configuration details are available at:

https://learn.tai-software.com/knowledge/open-track .

Together, Tai and OpenTrack bring real-time container visibility into Tai, helping brokers act faster, protect margin, and keep customers informed.

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more about Tai Software, visit https://tai-software.com/ .



About OpenTrack

The OpenTrack platform empowers the largest logistics companies in the world with end-to-end container visibility across ocean, terminal, rail, and trucking operations. The platform includes an enterprise web application, API service, and customer portal providing exception alerts, performance metrics, and predictive insights. OpenTrack features predictive visibility powered by AI, delivering precise ETAs and proactive exception monitoring to manage disruptions effectively. With user-friendly APIs and seamless integration into existing transportation management systems, OpenTrack customers deliver better supply chain outcomes, win new business, and enhance customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://opentrack.co.

