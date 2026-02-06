RegEd’s Xchange Alerts Solution Surpasses 300 Million Data Updates, Reinforcing Industry Leadership in Automated Producer Data Reconciliation

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of producer management solutions for the financial services industry, today announced a new milestone for its market-leading Xchange Alerts solution, which has now processed more than 300 million data updates. This achievement reflects continued growth in adoption and usage of the solution and underscores RegEd’s long-standing leadership in delivering automated, rules-based producer data reconciliation at enterprise scale.

Xchange Alerts leverages deep integration with the NIPR Producer Database (“PDB”) to deliver automated change notifications and systematized reconciliation across a broad range of producer data. By expanding the scope and frequency of updates firms can monitor and reconcile, the solution enables organizations to proactively manage producer data accuracy while reducing operational risk and manual effort.

“Maintaining accurate, up-to-date producer data remains one of the most complex and resource-intensive challenges for insurers and distributors,” said Jacob Spitzley, Vice President, Product Management at RegEd. “Surpassing 300 million processed data updates is a powerful validation of Xchange Alerts’ ability to operate reliably at scale and reflects the trust our clients place in RegEd to support critical producer data workflows that directly impact speed-to-market, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

Trusted by leading insurance carriers and distributors, RegEd’s Xchange Alerts solution automates more than 95% of producer data updates directly from the PDB, enabling near zero-touch processing for IT and Licensing Operations teams. Through daily reconciliation and business-rules validation, the solution helps firms significantly reduce NIGOs, improve data accuracy, and ensure producer credentials remain current across internal systems.

The solution supports comprehensive reconciliation across key producer data elements, including licenses, appointments, addresses, RIRS actions, and demographic updates—providing organizations with greater confidence in the accuracy and completeness of their producer records.

