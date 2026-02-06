Skywork Launches Desktop AI Agent for Windows Productivity

Singapore, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skywork recently announced the launch of Skywork Desktop, a Windows system client that brings agentic AI workflows to where work actually happens. Built for sustained productivity, it extends intelligent agents beyond browser-based interactions into a persistent workspace, combining local file intelligence, a privacy-first architecture, and an execution environment designed for continuous, real-world use—marking a key step in Skywork’s effort to build what it describes as an “AI version of Office.”





Skywork Desktop highlights its capabilities across three key areas:

Local file understanding without uploads, allowing agents to work from user-selected folders as a persistent context rather than relying on one-off attachments.

Privacy-first processing is designed to ensure that workflows and data handling align with requirements.

A format aligned with knowledge workers’ operational style, supporting repeatable, multi-step tasks instead of isolated, single-session chat interactions.

The launch places Skywork Desktop in the emerging desktop AI agent category alongside established solutions such as Claude Cowork, while emphasizing a Windows-native approach and deeper integration with local work environments. As AI shifts from conversational tools to operational systems, Skywork Desktop is designed for users who require agents that can operate in real-world conditions—across files, tasks, and ongoing projects—rather than in temporary browser sessions.

Introducing Skywork Desktop

[Introducing Skywork Desktop]





Skywork Desktop is building what it describes as an AI version of Office—a system designed to help users turn ideas into professional outputs across multiple formats, including documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and more.

Skywork Desktop expands this ecosystem by introducing a dedicated, Windows-based workspace that extends its capabilities to the desktop. Rather than operating as a browser-only assistant responding to isolated prompts, it is positioned as a persistent AI-powered environment where agents can plan, execute, and adapt within the context of local files and evolving projects. The product is built around multi-step workflows, emphasizing continuity and operational context over one-off queries.

Looking ahead, Skywork said its broader vision is to make agentic AI a practical, always-available “work layer” for knowledge workers—software that not only generates content, but also helps coordinate the steps required to complete fundamental tasks end to end in a work environment. The company plans to continue investing in desktop-first experiences that reduce tool-switching and friction, with a focus on deeper integration into everyday work environments, stronger controls for organizations, and workflow capabilities that can scale from individual productivity to team and enterprise use.

Why Skywork Desktop Changes the Workflow

Many of today’s AI productivity tools remain primarily browser-based—well-suited for quick, single-turn tasks, but often less effective for sustained, file-intensive work. In practice, users can face recurring friction, including repeated uploads, session-to-session context loss, limited ability to work across extensive local file collections, and fragmented multi-step workflows.

Skywork Desktop is positioned as a response to that gap, arguing that real professional work unfolds inside folders, documents, spreadsheets, and layered project structures—not isolated chat windows. By bringing agentic workflows directly onto the Windows desktop, the company said it aims to support continuous productivity and enable users to run parallel tasks for different demands without interrupting active work.

Skywork brings agentic workflows to the Windows desktop and is designed to reduce the gap between thinking and creating:

Human reasoning remains in focus.

The system does not replace user judgment; it augments decision-making with structured assistance that understands context across files and tasks.

How it works in practice





Local File Intelligence

Skywork Desktop is designed to work with documents stored on a user’s computer without requiring large-scale uploads, and it extends beyond basic filename searches. Skywork Desktop system can:

Semantically index content, interpreting meaning rather than relying on filenames alone.

Read and interpret context across documents to support cross-file understanding.

Map relationships at the project level, connecting materials into a coherent knowledge structure.

As a result, Skywork users can search using natural language, generate summaries grounded in their own materials, and produce structured outputs based on the substance of the documents—not just metadata.

Privacy & Security by Design

Skywork Desktop is built around local processing, with core file understanding performed on the user’s device. Skywork Desktop's primary working files are not uploaded to the cloud, reflecting a “privacy by design” approach.

The company summarized the principle as: “Your data never leaves, security stays with you.”

Architecturally, Skywork described the system as combining local data processing with permission isolation. Operations run inside a locally isolated virtual machine environment, which the company said is intended to reduce risks such as accidental deletion, corruption, or unintended exposure of original files. Skywork added that user access rights and file boundaries are enforced during execution to help contain what the system can access and modify.

Skywork has not announced specific security certifications for Skywork Desktop at this stage, but said the product is designed to minimize the risk of information leakage.

Windows Desktop Client

Skywork Desktop is currently available as a Windows desktop application, designed for day-to-day office work and longer, workflow-driven sessions that benefit from direct access to local environments. macOS support is not yet available.

Skywork said the desktop client also supports dynamic model selection, allowing the system to choose different models depending on the task—optimizing for reasoning quality, multimodal output, or execution speed rather than relying on a single-model setup.

Built-In Professional Skills

Skywork said Skywork Desktop includes a curated library of 100+ practical skills spanning document generation, web page creation, image production, video workflows, and other day-to-day professional tasks. The company said the system can recommend relevant skills automatically based on the job at hand, while also allowing users to select skills manually for greater control over how workflows run.

In the desktop agent race

Skywork Desktop is positioning itself within the emerging category of AI-agent productivity systems—tools that go beyond single-turn chat to support end-to-end workflows. The space includes products such as Claude Cowork, which have helped define expectations for agent-oriented work environments.

According to Skywork, Skywork Desktop differentiates through native Windows support, multi-model flexibility, and multimodal output, targeting professionals who manage high volumes of information in Windows-based setups. The company says the desktop client is designed to preserve workflow continuity—reducing the need to bounce between fragmented browser sessions and to reload context repeatedly.

Skywork also shared internal benchmarking observations suggesting meaningful time savings in specific workflows. In internal tests, Skywork reported that some tasks were completed in under 10 minutes, compared with around 20 minutes for similar workflows in comparable environments.

Importantly, Skywork emphasized that it is not positioning Skywork Desktop as a replacement for, or a “domestic version” of, any single competing product. Instead, the Skywork framed it as a desktop-first approach built around local intelligence and continuous, project-based execution.

Who Skywork Desktop Is Designed For

Skywork Desktop is designed for Windows-based knowledge workers who spend their day handling information, producing structured outputs, and managing evolving projects across multiple files and formats. Target users include:

Researchers working with large bodies of reference materials

working with large bodies of reference materials Marketers developing content and campaign assets

developing content and campaign assets Analysts synthesizing data and reports

synthesizing data and reports Product managers coordinating documentation and planning materials

coordinating documentation and planning materials Founders overseeing strategic and operational workflows

overseeing strategic and operational workflows Creators producing professional-grade digital outputs

Skywork said the product is particularly relevant for professionals and teams where confidentiality is critical, as well as for users looking to integrate AI into sustained, real-world productivity workflows—not just isolated, one-off tasks.

Pricing

Skywork Desktop is currently available as a Windows-only desktop application. Access is included with a Skywork.ai membership, with pricing at $49.99 per month for the Plus plan and $19.99 per month for the Basic plan. Furthermore, the desktop client in the Skywork ecosystem is unlimited for eligible subscribers.

About Skywork

Skywork describes its mission as building an “AI version of Office”—a work system that helps people turn ideas into professional outcomes across formats, from documents and research to presentations, web experiences, and applications. The company said its long-term goal is to narrow the distance between thinking and creating by making agentic assistance more practical in day-to-day work, while keeping human judgment at the center. With Skywork Desktop, Skywork is extending that direction onto Windows, aiming to bring continuous, project-based AI workflows closer to where modern knowledge work actually happens.

Learn more about Skywork Desktop at https://skywork.ai.