Cobalt Watches Introduces Bold Timepieces Crafted for Everyday Wear

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Watches, a new men’s watch brand, today announces its official launch with a collection of bold, statement-driven timepieces designed for everyday wear.

The launch collection features seven distinct watch styles - Airborne , Code-X , Fierce , Goliath , R.P.M. , Striker , and Torque - each available in three or more colorways. Engineered with high-precision Japanese quartz movements, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, and solid stainless-steel cases, Cobalt watches are built to handle real life - from daily wear and long workdays to weekends, nights out, and everything in between. Select models are available with stainless steel or silicone straps, offering versatility without sacrificing durability or comfort.

“We didn’t create Cobalt to play it safe,” said Julian Bond, Product Manager of Cobalt Watches “We designed it for men who want a watch that’s bold, works hard, feels solid on the wrist, and is built with real character - not just a luxury presentation.”

Cobalt was created to fill a gap in the market by delivering unique, high-quality watches at a more accessible price point. Oversized cases, colorful chronograph styling, and substantial weight give each piece a confident feel without the luxury markup. Designed to transition seamlessly from the office to dinner to the weekend, Cobalt Watches deliver versatility, durability, and unmistakable personality in every piece.

The collection is available exclusively online at www.cobaltwatches.com.

