BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE

Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Head office : La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure - France

447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming capital Number of voting rights



2026.01.31



32 630 114



Theoretical Total

52 649 539







Actual Total*

52 082 590





*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights







