Nordicus Partners Corporation Corporate Update

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, is pleased to provide a corporate update, highlighting an overview of developments in its subsidiaries, Oricidin, Bio-Convert and NoviThera, and a status of the Company’s Nasdaq uplisting application.

Orocidin

The first pilot efficacy study in patients is anticipated to start in Q3 2026 at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

In order to start the efficacy study, it will begin upon completion of the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) for the clinical use of the product. Additionally, a pivotal 8-week toxicology study is about to be initiated and is expected to be completed by April 2026.

Bio-Convert

Bio-Convert expects the final GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) product to be completed by August 2026.

Patient testing of Bio-Convert’s product, QR-02, is anticipated to begin in Q3 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

NoviThera

NoviThera’s development is progressing according to plan.

A mouse study is currently running in which the mice receive different doses of the pathogenic polypeptide in increasing concentrations comparing control (inactive saline). The objective is to determine whether increasing levels of the polypeptide drives the development of psoriasis.

Once the study is finalized in approximately one month, Nordicus will report the results and the next milestones for NoviThera.

Nasdaq Uplisting

Nordicus applied to uplist its common shares from the OTCQB Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market and the process is still ongoing.

Other Activities

The Company continues to scout the Nordic region for additional accelerator clients and possible new high growth acquisitions in the life sciences space.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, prospects of being listed on Nasdaq, studies related to Orocidin, Bio-Convert and NoviThera and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

hr@nordicuspartners.com

Tel +1 310 666 0750

or

Ulveman G Børsting, media inquiries

kontakt@ulvemanborsting.com