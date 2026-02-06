SWAG SILVER Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: SWAG SILVER is an RWA-based digital asset backed by 18.5 million ounces of verified U.S. silver

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of SWAG SILVER’s native token -SWAGS($SWAGS) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as SWAGS/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 31th of January 2026, with the private sale live on January 28th.









Built on Ethereum and pegged to the price of 1 ounce of silver for store of value, SWAG Silver is issued as an ERC-20 token and positioned as a real-world asset (RWA) backed one-to-one by verified U.S. silver reserves-specifically 18.5 million ounces secured through BLM mining claims. With audited smart contracts that support mintable and burnable mechanics, the token is designed to keep supply in check and maintain long-term stability. Rather than behaving like a typical volatile crypto asset, SWAG Silver directly ties its value to physical silver, making it a practical option for holding value, everyday transactions, and seamless integration into DeFi without the usual wild price swings.

At the core of SWAG Silver is a straightforward ecosystem focused on transparency and real utility, where blockchain handles everything from secure transfers to automated rewards. Users can stake, lend, or trade on DeFi platforms, make quick global payments without banks getting in the way, or even redeem for physical silver under certain conditions. The referral system dishes out instant on-chain rewards to grow the community organically, and with proof-of-reserves audits, you know the backing is legit. It's all about blending crypto's speed with silver's timeless stability, aiming for broad adoption in Web3 while keeping things user-friendly and compliant.

IEO Overview

Token name: SWAG SILVER

Token symbol: SWAGS

Total issue supply: 18,500,000

Circulating Supply: To be announced

IEO Start Date: Wed, 28 January 2026

Listing Date (Lunch Date): 31 January 2026

Duration: 72 hours

Utility & Ecosystem

$SWAGS serves as the backbone for real-value transactions in the ecosystem, enabling:

Staking, lending, borrowing, and yield farming in DeFi setups

Fast, low-cost payments for merchants or cross-border transfers

Peer-to-peer swaps and savings as a stable store of value

Integration with dApps, games, NFTs, and Web3 tools

Liquidity provision on DEXs and trading pairs

With the roadmap rolling out—starting with framework finalization and audits in Q4 2025, presale launch in Q1 2026, exchange listings and cross-chain bridges in mid-2026, and DAO governance plus institutional tools by 2027—$SWAGS will roll out more features like:

Cross-chain compatibility with Polygon, Arbitrum, and others

Developer SDKs and merchant plugins for easier adoption

Community voting through DAO for treasury and decisions

Advanced security with zero-knowledge proofs and ongoing audits

The tokenomics are geared toward sustainability, with mint-and-burn rules to match the silver reserves, no inflation risks, and rewards tied to participation. By leaning on strong crypto security, decentralization, and a focus on users, SWAG Silver is building a reliable financial tool that boosts trust, efficiency, and growth in the broader DeFi and Web3 space.

SWAG SILVER Official Media

