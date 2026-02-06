INVITATION TO THE MEDIA & ANALYST CONFERENCE

February 27, 2026, 11:00 am

Results 2025 and outlook



Steinhausen, February 6, 2026 – We cordially invite you to the media, analyst and investor conference of Schweiter Technologies. In addition to information on the 2025 results, we are pleased to give you an outlook for 2026.



The media conference will take place on February 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Hotel Marriott, Neumühlequai 42, in Zurich and will simultaneously be transmitted in a webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/schweiter-2025-results.



Roman Sonderegger (CEO) and Urs Scheidegger (CFO) look forward to your participation. Please confirm your physical participation at the Marriott Hotel no later than February 19, 2026 by email to info@schweiter.com.



Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)