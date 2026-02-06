Global Diagnostics Market Analysis for Tuberculosis, Asthma, Sepsis & Pneumonia | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steady Market Expansion: Tuberculosis Diagnostics Set to Grow

Recent analysis from Astute Analytica reveals that the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market is poised for substantial growth, with revenues expected to increase from US$ 2,984.8 million in 2021 to US$ 4,480.7 million by 2030. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Burden of Tuberculosis: A Persistent Threat

Tuberculosis remains a critical global health challenge, ranking as the 13th leading cause of death and the second deadliest infectious disease after COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TB claimed the lives of 1.5 million people in 2020 alone. The disease is pervasive, affecting all regions of the world, but with notable concentration in specific areas. The WHO South-East Asian region accounted for the largest share of new TB cases in 2020, representing 43% of the global total, followed closely by the African region with 25%.

Asia Pacific: The Epicenter of TB Diagnostics Demand

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global TB diagnostics market, holding the highest market share and registering the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This leadership is driven by the region’s disproportionate share of the global TB burden, including the majority of multidrug-resistant (MDR)-TB cases. The high prevalence of TB in Asia Pacific creates strong demand for advanced diagnostic solutions to facilitate early detection and effective management.

Diagnostic Laboratory Methods: Leading the Technological Front

Among test types, diagnostic laboratory methods commanded the largest share of the TB diagnostics market in 2021. Innovations such as fluorescent microscopy and liquid culture techniques have significantly enhanced the speed, accuracy, and reliability of TB diagnosis and drug sensitivity testing. These technologies enable healthcare providers to quickly identify TB infections and assess resistance patterns, which are vital for selecting effective treatment regimens.

Steady Growth Ahead: The Expanding Global Asthma Diagnostics Market

The Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is on a steady growth trajectory, having been valued at US$ 3,385.5 million in 2021 and projected to reach US$ 5,857.7 million by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of asthma worldwide, combined with increasing awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies, are key factors propelling this growth.

Allergy Tests: The Frontline Diagnostic Tool

Among the various diagnostic methods, allergy tests commanded the largest market share in 2021. Their popularity is driven by their quick, reliable, and cost-effective nature, making them an essential tool for uncovering the triggers behind asthma symptoms. Allergy tests help clinicians identify specific allergens that exacerbate asthma, enabling personalized treatment plans and better disease management.

Hospitals Lead as Primary End-Users

In terms of end-users, hospitals accounted for the highest usage of asthma diagnostic services in 2021. Equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities and specialist expertise, hospitals play a critical role in asthma detection and management. The volume of patients seeking comprehensive care in these settings sustains strong demand for diagnostic tools, reinforcing hospitals as vital hubs within the asthma diagnostics ecosystem.

Asia Pacific’s Dominance in Market Share: Geographically, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global asthma diagnostics market in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the region’s large population base, increasing asthma prevalence, and growing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, rising levels of pollution and urbanization contribute to higher incidence rates of respiratory diseases, further driving demand for asthma diagnostics. Continued investments in healthcare accessibility and diagnostic innovation position Asia Pacific as a key growth engine for the market in the coming years.

Accelerating Growth: The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market on the Rise

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is experiencing robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% projected between 2022 and 2030. Market revenues are expected to nearly double, increasing from US$ 489.3 million in 2021 to an estimated US$ 992.8 million by 2030. This expansion is driven by heightened awareness of sepsis, advances in diagnostic technologies, and a growing emphasis on early detection to improve patient outcomes.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Surges

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and strong regulatory frameworks. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is largely attributed to the high burden of sepsis in low- and middle-income countries, where it remains a leading cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Diagnostic Focus: CRP Tests Dominate the Market

When examining test types, the C-reactive protein (CRP) test held the largest segmental share in 2021. CRP serves as an acute phase reactant and is recognized as a sensitive biomarker for sepsis, making it a vital tool for early detection. Its ability to reflect systemic inflammation quickly has made it a preferred diagnostic method in clinical settings.

Soaring Market Prospects: Pneumonia Diagnostics Set for Remarkable Growth

The Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is poised for significant expansion, with revenue projected to surge from US$ 460.9 million in 2021 to an impressive US$ 828.5 million by 2030. This growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. Increasing awareness, technological advancements, and a rising prevalence of pneumonia are key factors driving this upward trajectory, signaling promising opportunities for stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum.

Blood Tests Lead the Diagnostic Charge

Among diagnostic methods, blood tests emerged as the dominant segment in 2021, commanding the highest market share. This prominence stems from blood tests being one of the earliest and most common approaches to identifying the underlying cause of pneumonia in patients. Their ability to provide rapid and reliable results makes them invaluable in clinical settings. Additionally, the blood test segment is expected to sustain the highest CAGR over the forecast period, underscoring ongoing innovations and increased adoption in pneumonia diagnostics.

Hospitals at the Forefront of Pneumonia Diagnosis

In terms of end-users, hospitals represent the largest segment within the pneumonia diagnostics market as of 2021. These facilities are critical hubs for pneumonia detection and treatment, equipped with the necessary infrastructure and expertise to perform comprehensive diagnostic procedures. The high volume of pneumonia cases managed in hospitals ensures consistent demand for advanced diagnostic tools, reinforcing their leading role in the market.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates the Market

Geographically, North America holds the largest share of the pneumonia diagnostics market in 2021. This dominance can be attributed to the region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong emphasis on early disease detection, and significant investment in research and development. Moreover, increasing pneumonia incidence rates and government initiatives aimed at improving diagnostic capabilities contribute to North America’s leadership position, making it a critical region for market growth and innovation.

Key Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton Dickenson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BioMerieux

Others

Market Segmentation Overview

Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market

By Test Type

Radiographic Method

Cytokine Detection Assay

Nucleic Acid Testing

Detection of Latent Infection

Diagnostic Laboratory Method

Detection of Drug Resistance

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Asthma Diagnostics Market

By Test Type

Radiographic Method

Spirometry Test

Bronchodilator Reversibility Test

FeNO Test

Peak Flow

Bronchial Challenge Tests

Allergy tests

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

By Test Type

CRP Test

PT & PTT Test

Urinalysis

Pulse Oximetry

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market

By Test Type

Blood Test

Chest X-Ray Test

Pulse Oximetry

Sputum Test

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

