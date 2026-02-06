Ahead of the Big Game, Signature Aviation Opens Human Trafficking Awareness Training to General Aviation Industry

Orlando, FL, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, is making its human trafficking awareness training available to the broader general aviation industry, providing sector-specific resources to help strengthen awareness and reporting across private aviation.

The move comes on the conclusion of Human Trafficking Prevention Month and as the world prepares for a year of major global events, including this week’s Olympic Games and the Super Bowl, which are periods associated with increased global travel and heightened risk.

Training Designed for General Aviation

Signature developed its human trafficking awareness training after determining that existing resources did not fully reflect the operational realities of private aviation. The company partnered with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) to refine the training so it could be shared more broadly across the general aviation community.

“Our team members want to know their work matters,” said Amy Alexy, chief people officer at Signature Aviation and a board member of Covenant House International, a nonprofit focused on supporting youth facing homelessness and survivors of human trafficking. “By sharing this training beyond our own operations, we’re giving the broader aviation community practical tools to recognize concerns and take action, and that’s where real impact starts.”

The updated program launched this week, with plans to collaborate with organizations like the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) to expand access for their members.

“General aviation presents unique operational environments that require targeted, practical training,” said Kyle Herbig, senior vice president, airport solutions of the AAAE. “Signature Aviation’s decision to make this training available to the broader industry strengthens awareness and supports better consistency and broader collaboration across aviation.”

Organizations that are not members of AAAE can email training@aaae.org to request access to the training.

Collective Action Beyond Aviation

Alongside its aviation-focused efforts, Signature is advancing collective action with trusted nonprofit and corporate partners to help address human trafficking beyond aviation, recognizing that prevention and awareness require coordination across industries.

Signature is a founding partner of Covenant House International’s Anti-Human Trafficking Council, a coalition of corporate leaders focused on collaboration, research and advocacy.

"We are deeply grateful for Signature Aviation’s leadership as a key partner in the launch of the Covenant House Anti-Human Trafficking Council,” said Bill Bedrossian, president and CEO of Covenant House International. “Their commitment will be critical to disrupting exploitation, strengthening protections, and ensuring that vulnerable youth are met with safety, dignity, and care instead of harm."

A Broader Commitment to Community Impact

Signature’s anti-human trafficking efforts build on its broader commitment to social responsibility. In 2025, Signature team members volunteered nearly 16,000 hours worldwide, supporting initiatives in the communities where the company operates.

###

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

About American Association of Airport Executives:

Founded in 1928, the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) is the world's largest professional organization representing the individuals who work at public-use commercial and general aviation airports. AAAE's 11,000 members represent more than 950 airports as well as hundreds of companies and organizations that support the airport industry. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, AAAE serves its membership through results-oriented representation in Washington, D.C. and delivers a wide range of industry services and professional development opportunities, including training, conferences, and a highly respected accreditation program.

About Covenant House International:

Covenant House International builds a bridge to hope for youth facing homelessness, including survivors of human trafficking and young families through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House is the largest primarily privately funded agency in the Americas offering shelter, food, medical and mental healthcare, crisis intervention, educational and vocational services, legal assistance, and an array of supportive services at no cost. Covenant House sites are open 24/7 in 34 cities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. In 2025, Covenant House reached 63,000 youth facing homelessness, provided 896,000 nights of safe housing, and served 1.9 million meals. To learn more about Covenant House’s anti-human trafficking work, visit www.covenanthouse.org.

