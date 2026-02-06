Mooresville Victorian Christmas Announces 37th Annual Victorian Christmas Festival

Mooresville, INDIANA, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mooresville Victorian Christmas is thrilled to announce the 37th Annual Victorian Christmas Festival, set to take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM. This cherished event, held in the heart of Mooresville, IN, promises a day filled with festive activities, historical charm, and community spirit.

This year, attendees are advised to stay informed about potential changes due to ongoing construction in Downtown Mooresville. Despite these developments, the festival will proceed as planned, ensuring that the holiday spirit remains unbroken. Updates regarding any changes will be communicated promptly to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

The highlight of the day will be the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony at Bicentennial Park, a moment that captures the essence of the holiday season. This event is a perfect opportunity for families and friends to gather and celebrate the joy and warmth of Christmas in a setting that harkens back to the Victorian era.

"The Victorian Christmas Festival is a beloved tradition in Mooresville, bringing together our community in celebration of the holiday season," said Misty Eilar, Co-Director of Mooresville Victorian Christmas. "We are committed to maintaining the magic of this event, even amidst the changes in our downtown area."

Visitors can look forward to a variety of activities that capture the spirit of a Victorian Christmas, including live performances, artisan vendors, and delicious seasonal treats. The festival offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the holidays as they were celebrated in the Victorian era.

Mooresville Victorian Christmas invites everyone to join in this festive celebration, promising a day filled with joy, tradition, and community connection. As the town transforms into a winter wonderland, the festival serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of Christmas and the importance of community togetherness.

