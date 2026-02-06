Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) or its executive officers complied with the federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws. If you purchased Hub Group securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

If you purchased Hub Group securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Background of the Investigation

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group filed a Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing that, in connection with the preparation of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, it identified an accounting error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable during the first three quarters of 2025.

The Company’s Audit Committee concluded that the previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025 were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Hub Group stated that it intends to restate the affected financial statements.

The Company further indicated that it expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and its internal control over financial reporting were not effective for the year ended December 31, 2025. Hub Group also stated that it is evaluating whether consolidated financial statements for prior years may have been affected.

On the same day, Hub Group announced select preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and delayed its full earnings release and conference call.

Following these disclosures, Hub Group’s stock price declined in trading on February 5, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Hub Group complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Hub Group stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

