Do'Mo Highlights Cultural Shift Towards Sober Dating as Valentine's Day 2026 Approaches

Farmington, MISSOURI, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine’s Day in 2026 looks noticeably different from years past. Romance is still alive and well, but the long-held assumption that love requires alcohol is quietly losing its grip. Across the U.S., a growing number of singles are choosing to date sober — not out of restriction, but out of intention.

Valentine’s, upgraded with Zero Proof Elixirs from Do'Mo (Don't Miss Out)

Sober dating has moved firmly into the mainstream, driven by Millennials and Gen Z who prioritise emotional clarity, mental wellbeing, and authentic connection over liquid courage. What was once seen as niche is now a cultural shift, and Valentine’s Day is fast becoming a moment where this new approach to romance is most visible.

Recent U.S. data highlights just how significant the change has been. A 2025 study from Hinge revealed that 67% of Gen Z and 63% of Millennial daters want to build romantic connections without relying on alcohol, signalling a move away from bar-centric dating culture. Earlier Hinge research also showed that grabbing drinks is no longer the default first date, with activity-based and alcohol-free experiences now preferred by the majority of younger daters.

Matchmaking company Tawkify has echoed this shift. In a 2025 report, the company found that first dates centred around activities — such as walking, cooking classes, or shared experiences — are 25% more likely to lead to a second date than traditional meet-ups at bars or restaurants. The data suggests that when alcohol is removed, connection often improves rather than disappears.

So why the change?

Alcohol has long been positioned as a social shortcut, but research and lived experience increasingly point to its downsides when it comes to dating. Alcohol can dull emotional awareness, blur communication, and create a sense of false chemistry that doesn’t hold up the next day. By contrast, sober dating allows people to stay present, read boundaries more clearly, and decide whether attraction is real — not just chemically assisted.

According to Susie Perry, food scientist and co-founder of Do'Mo (Don’t Miss Out), this shift reflects a deeper cultural recalibration.

“We’re seeing a real reset in how people think about romance,” Perry explains. “Singles want to feel confident, connected, and emotionally safe on their dates. Sober dating isn’t about taking something away, it’s about removing the static so real chemistry can come through.”

That mindset has also fuelled the rapid growth of alcohol-free bars, sober dating apps, wellness-led events, and functional zero-proof drinks designed for social occasions. Rather than opting out of dating rituals altogether, sober daters are redefining them — swapping cocktails for thoughtfully crafted alcohol-free alternatives, and late nights for experiences that actually feel memorable.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, this new version of romance is becoming increasingly appealing. Whether it’s a morning coffee walk, a gallery visit, a dessert-only date, or a candlelit dinner paired with zero-proof cocktails, sober dating offers a way to celebrate intimacy with clarity intact — and without the next-day regrets.

The message from younger daters is clear: romance doesn’t need alcohol to be exciting. In fact, for many, love (and intimacy) feels better without it.

