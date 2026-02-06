MTECH Expands Rural Access with New Campuses in Payson and Heber City

Lehi, UT, USA, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) has opened a 90,000-square-foot campus in Payson and broken ground on a second facility in Heber City, marking a major expansion effort to bring technical education to underserved rural communities across Utah.

Addressing Rural Education Gaps

The Payson campus, which opened its doors a few months ago, now serves more than a thousand students in the southern part of the college's region. The Heber City facility, located about an hour and a half away, is currently under construction with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for the coming months.

Joseph Demma, vice president for College Relations at MTECH, emphasizes the significance of reaching rural populations. "We’re actively expanding to bring technical education to what we really view as an underserved community, which is our rural folks in the state of Utah," Demma says. "We're bringing technical education to parts of the state that have never had it before."

The expansion addresses a critical gap in Utah's educational infrastructure. As the state's major technical college, MTECH serves thousands of students across five program areas: trades, apprenticeships, healthcare, technology, and services. The institution offers 38 certificate programs ranging from electrical apprenticeships and welding to digital marketing and healthcare specialties.

Industry Partnerships Drive Success

The new campuses will bring the same curriculum and industry partnerships that have made MTECH successful in more urbanized areas. The college maintains hundreds of advisory board members from industry who meet quarterly to ensure training aligns with current workforce needs. This connection to employers has resulted in high graduation and job-placement rates.

Rural students in Payson and Heber City will now have local access to programs that typically take one to two years to complete. Certificates earned at MTECH are designed to be stackable, transferring up to 30 credits toward bachelor's degrees at partner institutions like Utah Valley University.

The expansion comes as technical education gains recognition as a viable pathway to high-paying careers. MTECH's certificate programs provide immediate employability while offering students the option to continue their education. Programs in healthcare, the college's largest enrollment area, and apprenticeships in electrical, HVAC, and plumbing represent the most in-demand training options.

"We're excited to bring one of Utah's best state tech colleges to these areas," Demma says. "And we look forward to what it provides to our entire region."

The college's growth reflects broader workforce development needs in Utah. With instructors hired directly from industry and curriculum developed in partnership with employers, MTECH positions itself as a bridge between education and employment, particularly for communities where access to specialized training has been limited.

About Mountainland Technical College

Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) is Utah's largest technical college and one of eight technical colleges in the Utah System of Higher Education. Serving more than 7,000 students across five program areas, the college provides certificate programs designed in partnership with industry to ensure graduates have the skills employers need. With advisory boards comprising more than 550 industry members, MTECH maintains strong connections to workforce development and regional economic growth.

