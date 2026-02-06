Dr. Ameer E. Hassan and Summer Abu Jemeza Hassan Grant Announces 2025 National Scholarship Recipients Recognizing Future Leaders in Healthcare

HARLINGEN, Texas, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Ameer E. Hassan and Summer Abu Jemeza Hassan Grant is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its highly competitive national scholarship program, an initiative dedicated to identifying and supporting exceptional undergraduate students committed to careers in healthcare and medical innovation.

Following a rigorous national selection process, three outstanding students were chosen based on academic excellence, leadership potential, and a demonstrated commitment to addressing critical challenges in modern healthcare.

First Place: Jason M., University of Cincinnati

Jason M., University of Cincinnati Second Place: Jemimah K., Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Jemimah K., Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Third Place: Habiba D., California State University, Sacramento





The scholarship was established to help bridge the financial and academic barriers faced by students pursuing careers in medicine and healthcare-related fields. Eligible applicants are required to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 at an accredited U.S. college or university and to demonstrate a clear dedication to a future in healthcare. Applications are evaluated holistically, incorporating academic records, professional experience, letters of recommendation, and a competitive essay submission.

A central component of the selection process is the annual Essay Challenge, in which applicants submit a 1,000–1,500 word analysis exploring the “crossroads” of contemporary healthcare. This year’s awardees presented thoughtful, solution-oriented perspectives on systemic healthcare challenges, drawing from personal experience, academic research, and future career goals to outline how they intend to contribute meaningful change to the field.

The grant was founded by Dr. Ameer E. Hassan, a triple board-certified physician in NeuroEndovascular Surgery, Vascular Neurology, and Neurology, and Summer Abu Jemeza Hassan, whose shared commitment to education, service, and equity in healthcare underpins the mission of the program. Dr. Hassan is the Immediate Past President of the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN), a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, and a nationally recognized leader in stroke systems of care and neurovascular innovation.

“Supporting students early in their academic journey is essential to shaping the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Ameer E. Hassan. “This scholarship is not only an investment in academic excellence, but in leadership, compassion, and the next generation of clinicians and innovators who will define medicine for decades to come.”

Although headquartered in South Texas, the Dr. Ameer E. Hassan and Summer Abu Jemeza Hassan Grant is a national program, open to undergraduate students across the United States. In parallel with the scholarship, Dr. Hassan continues to advance medical education and collaboration through initiatives such as the Annual South Texas Comprehensive Stroke Symposium and national leadership roles focused on improving access to high-quality stroke care.

The grant will continue to be awarded annually, with future recipients selected based on the same high standards of academic integrity, leadership potential, and commitment to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.

