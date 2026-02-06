ZKP Crypto’s $5M Giveaway Becomes Crypto's Biggest Story While ADA & SHIB Maintain Support Levels!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market momentum has cooled, reducing appetite for rapid price chases. Traders now focus closely on behavior at critical levels across major assets. Confirmation outweighs excitement in this measured environment.

Recent Cardano news shows ADA defending the $0.33 to $0.34 support zone amid lingering altcoin pressure. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price stays confined to a tight range, with buyers consistently protecting the $0.00000735 to $0.00000745 demand area. Both tokens reflect broader market consolidation.





Meanwhile, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) gains notice through structured presale design. Its transparent daily auction releases 190 million tokens, prioritizing participation and predictable supply over speculation.

Cardano's Hidden Strength: Whales Load Up

Recent Cardano news reveals whale accumulation amid technical weakness. ADA remains stuck in a downtrend since early 2025, repeatedly testing the $0.33 to $0.34 zone without breaking higher. This area confirms as critical support, though selling pressure has notably eased from prior months.





On-chain metrics show that large wallets (100,000 to 100 million ADA) are adding hundreds of millions of tokens, while retail holders are reducing their positions. Such divergence often signals upcoming stabilization. Still, broader market sentiment tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum will dictate if ADA retests $0.27 support before recovery builds.

SHIB's Tight Range: Balance Without Breakout

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price trades within a defined range, showing equilibrium over momentum. Buyers consistently defend the $0.00000735 to $0.00000745 demand zone, absorbing dips rapidly to maintain the floor. This repeated defense strengthens the level as a reliable short-term support.





Resistance at $0.00000810 to $0.00000820 holds firm, rejecting upside attempts with long upper wicks. SHIB now sits mid-range, reflecting indecision. A clear break above resistance signals recovery potential, while support failure reopens downside. Until decisive action emerges, the range persists.

ZKP's Edge: Auctions Power Real Utility

While ADA and SHIB defend established ranges, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) draws focus through deliberate distribution and infrastructure. The live whitelist offers structured presale access without suggesting mainnet activation. Daily on-chain auctions currently release 190 million ZKP tokens, allocated proportionally based on each participant's contribution to the total pool rather than fixed pricing.

This eliminates private rounds or insider advantages, ensuring complete transparency from day one. As presale stages advance, daily token supply tightens predictably, rewarding informed early participation with progressively better terms over time.





A $5M giveaway complements the model, awarding $500,000 worth of ZKP to each of ten winners within a broader engagement system. This structure prioritizes sustained community involvement over short-term speculation, building long-term alignment between users and project goals.

ZKP extends beyond economics with Proof Pods, dedicated hardware for verifiable AI compute and zero-knowledge proof generation. These units earn rewards through active Proof of Intelligence tasks rather than passive staking. Compensation links directly to auction dynamics, creating a merit-based ecosystem where contribution drives value.

Quick Breakdown

In a consolidating market, confirmed structure trumps speculation. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price holds above $0.0000075 but faces firm resistance near $0.00000810. Cardano (ADA) shows whale accumulation at $0.33 to $0.34, yet remains trapped in a downtrend requiring deeper support tests near $0.27. Both maintain key levels without clear breakout signals.

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) differentiates through execution over hype. Its 190 million daily token auctions, live whitelist, and $5M giveaway create structured participation unmatched by passive holding. Investors increasingly see these mechanics as the real opportunity while established coins preserve their bases.





Website: https://zkp.com/

Buy: http://buy.zkp.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/ZKPofficial

X: https://x.com/ZKPofficial