Critical Minerals Leader Element3 Launches Lithium Carbonate Production in Permian Basin, Marking America’s First New Lithium Mining in More than Half a Century

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element3, the leading Fort Worth-based critical minerals company, announced today the successful production of lithium carbonate from Permian Basin produced water in their 3,000 ton-per-annum lithium carbonate facility in Midland, Texas. This is the first lithium carbonate produced at scale in commercial equipment in the Permian Basin and marks the first new domestic lithium mining project to market in the U.S. in half a century.

The Permian Basin is Element3’s initial operating area, as the region generates a billion gallons of oil and gas wastewater daily, representing one of the largest untapped lithium resources in the nation. The Company transforms oil and gas infrastructure into a strategic critical mineral asset, supporting the current Administration's commitment to end American dependence on foreign adversaries for critical minerals. Using existing feedstock available on the surface, Element3 is reaching commercial production years ahead of other domestic lithium projects.

Today, honoring the facility’s launch, Element3 hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Midland-based lithium carbonate plant. The Honorable Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, U.S. Department of Energy Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Pugliese, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, Major General John Olson (Ret.), joined Element3 CEO Hood Whitson, who also spoke at the ceremony.

“Today, Element3 delivers the State of Texas and our country a major step toward securing the lithium supply chain that America needs for reindustrialization and national defense," said Hood Whitson, CEO of Element3.

"Texas is America's undisputed energy leader," said Governor Abbott. "The future of America depends on producing the elements essential to our supply chain for products we use every day. Lithium ​​​​is one of those elements critical to batteries, advanced manufacturing, and national defense. By the grace of God, we have lithium and other essential rare earth materials right here in our own state. Element3's plan is the epitome of quintessential Texas ingenuity, building the first lithium carbonate production plant from oilfield waste right here in the United States. Texas is​ bigger, stronger, and better because of Element3."

Element3's proprietary technology builds on foundational research licensed from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which the company has substantially advanced, patented, and commercialized through years of development. Unlike most prospective domestic lithium projects, Element3's process is 100% U.S. developed and does not rely on Chinese-sourced sorbents.

The company’s first Midland Basin commercial extraction plant is currently in installation at a Double Eagle Energy Holdings subsidiary's recycling facility, with first commercial product targeted to ship to customers this quarter.

With the necessary supply chain elements of secured feedstock and offtake agreements in place, Element3 has additional facilities planned throughout the Permian Basin—helping address projected U.S. lithium demand that will require 100 times current domestic production by 2030.

Element3, through its proprietary, patented technology, extracts lithium from oil and gas wastewater, building a new domestic supply chain of critical minerals for American reindustrialization and defense. Founded in 2021 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Element3 is entering first commercial production first quarter of 2026. Learn more at www.element3.io.

