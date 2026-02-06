Washington, D.C., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Iron Workers and IMPACT Announce 2026 North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference in Las Vegas

Construction Industry Leaders to Convene February 22–25, 2026, for Strategic Sessions, Workforce Development and Emerging Opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Iron Workers and the Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) today announced that the 2026 North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference will take place February 22–25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The annual conference continues its legacy as the preeminent gathering for ironworkers, contractors and industry partners across the construction sector.

This year’s event promises a robust agenda featuring sessions, keynotes, and networking forums designed to address the most pressing issues and developments facing the construction industry such as workforce development, project delivery challenges, technology integration, sustainable building materials, mental health and safety best practices. The Conference builds on the momentum of prior events where industry leaders shared strategies for navigating pressures and explored emerging and expanding marketing such ass mass timber and nuclear reactors.

“Each year, the North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference sets the bar for collaboration between union ironworkers, partner contractors, and industry stakeholders,” said IMPACT CEO Aaron Bast. “In 2026, we are focused on equipping our members and partners with actionable insights that drive workforce growth, strengthen labor-management partnerships, and expand opportunities in an increasingly complex construction landscape.”

The 2026 Conference builds on the momentum of prior gatherings where industry leaders shared strategies for navigating pressures and explored emerging segments such as sustainable building materials and advanced fabrication technologies. Sessions will feature expert panels, case studies from major projects, and perspectives from owner representatives, contractors and labor advocates.

In addition to substantive educational content, the Conference offers extensive networking opportunities, including receptions, roundtables, and meet-and-greets that facilitate new business relationships and reinforce long-standing partnerships within the ironworking community.

Registration and details on the full agenda, speaker line-up, and hotel accommodation at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino are available on the official event platform. https://cvent.me/A1nWv1?RefId=PR+Summary

“We look forward to welcoming ironworkers, contractors and end users from across North America to Las Vegas,” noted Iron Workers General President Kevin Bryenton. “This annual gathering not only strengthens our shared commitments to craft excellence and safety, but it also accelerates innovation and collective success for the entire industry.”

About IMPACT

The Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is a labor-management partnership committed to expanding job opportunities, enhancing workforce training and development, and supporting innovative programs that benefit ironworkers and their contractors throughout North America.

About the Iron Workers

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers represents ironworkers in all aspects of construction and fabrication. The Union and its signatory contractors are instrumental in building the backbone of America’s infrastructure, from bridges and skyscrapers to energy facilities and industrial plants.

