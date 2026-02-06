METC Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Ramaco Resources, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) securities between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025. Ramaco engages in the mining, development, and sale of coal and rare earth minerals.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Overstated Development Progress at the Company's Brook Mine

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that they had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking and that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine.

On October 23, 2025, investigative market reporter and short seller Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Brook Mine is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. The report alleges that the Company “built this mine for show,” and reveals that, as shown by drone footage taken three months after the mine’s opening, no active work appears to have occurred. The report states that “[d]espite multiple site visits during working hours over several weeks” Wolfpack researchers “never observed the equipment mentioned in news reports or any active work.” On this news, Ramaco’s stock price fell $3.81, or 9.6%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Ramaco Resources, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP for information. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

