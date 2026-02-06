LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council Endorses Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor of California

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 4, the LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council, representing 14 trades, 48 local unions, and over 160,000 skilled workers across Southern California, announced its endorsement of Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor of California.

Antonio has a strong track record in creating opportunities for working people and the middle class. As a labor leader, Antonio was known as a gifted advocate for working people, helping to improve the lives of the families he represented. As Assembly Speaker, Antonio was successful in building strong coalitions to tackle some of the toughest challenges faced by the people of California. As the Mayor of Los Angeles, he showed true leadership in attracting business and development to create opportunities for the men and women who work to make California’s economy one of the strongest in the world. The next Governor will need all of these tools to lead California through difficult and uncertain times, and Antonio Villaraigosa has the knowledge and experience to get the job done.

Executive Secretary Ernesto Medrano had this to say about the endorsement: “Antonio is the only candidate with a record as a proven problem solver who understands that we must create good-paying jobs by investing in infrastructure, putting people to work, and strengthening our communities. His leadership on Community Workforce Agreements, prevailing wage, protecting workers, and creating jobs is why we are all in on him.”

About the LA/OC Building Trades

The Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council represents 48 local unions and district councils in 14 Trades. Our more than 160,000 skilled members work on landmark projects across Southern California, from transit and schools to stadiums and housing. For more information about the LA/OC Building Trades, please visit https://laocbuildingtrades.org/.

