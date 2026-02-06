Good360 and the NFL Donate Super Bowl Apparel to Communities Worldwide

Alexandria, VA, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Super Bowl LX this weekend, the National Football League (NFL) and Good360 are collaborating for the 12th year to ensure unused apparel is responsibly donated to communities around the world, transforming potential waste into meaningful impact.

Each year, a portion of apparel produced for the Super Bowl goes unsold once the winner is decided. Through this long-standing relationship, Good360 redirects NFL gear including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other apparel to vetted nonprofit partners.

“Our relationship with the NFL allows us to transform championship event merchandise that would otherwise go unused,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. “Instead of ending up in landfills, these items are distributed to families in need, creating positive impact while reducing waste.”

Good360 manages the end-to-end donation process, ensuring that all merchandise is distributed ethically, never resold, and delivered in ways that do not disrupt local economies. Millions of items are distributed annually through Good360’s nonprofit network, supporting individuals and families experiencing economic hardship, displacement, and recovery.

“Each year, the Super Bowl brings together communities to celebrate the biggest moment in sports, and through Good360, it also creates an opportunity to support those in need far beyond the game through responsible donations,” said Anna Isaacson, SVP of social responsibility at the NFL. “

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to reducing waste while maximizing social good, demonstrating how surplus products can be transformed into resources that strengthen communities worldwide.



About Good360

Good360’s mission is to bridge the gap between excess and need by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of thousands of vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $25 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.







